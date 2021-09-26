National Cricket League to become more competitive, Habibul hopes





Former Bangladesh captain and current Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) jury member Habibul Bashar believes the National Cricket League (NCL) will be more competitive this year. This year’s NCL, the most prestigious first-class event in Bangladesh, is scheduled for October 17. Read:Bangladesh U-19 to tour Sri Lanka in October A total of eight teams will participate in the event which will be played on four fields in two different locations in Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar. Bangladesh will play a few test series after the T20 World Cup which will take place next month in Oman and the UAE. Habibul believes the NCL will help players prepare well for the Tests coming later this season. “We are taking a lot of time for this year’s NCL so that the teams can prepare well,” Habibul told reporters on Sunday. “Usually teams only get a few days before a season of NCL takes the field. But this time we take a little more time before the event starts.” The selection committee has already announced squads with 20-22 players. All players are currently going through a fitness training program. The squad will be shortened to 16 members after a fitness test before the NCL starts. Read:Afghanistan wins one-off Youth Test and beats Bangladesh by three wickets “The main teams will start their preparation on October 5th. Instead of 14, a team has a total of 16 players this time around, so we can replace players if someone tests positive for Covid-19. And the wickets are now fresh too. I believe the NCL will be more competitive this year,” Habibul added. This year’s NCL started in March, but due to the Covid-19 restriction, the event was canceled after the two rounds of play. “We will have a good chance to prepare (playing in NCL) well before the next Test Championship cycle,” Habibul added. “We didn’t have a good start last season and we didn’t come back well. We’re excited to get it right this time. It is an advantage for us that we can start at home against Pakistan. They are a good team, but it’s time for us to make a comeback.”

