Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 3 game

The week 3 matchup for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will look familiar to NFL fans. The two NFC teams playing will meet for the fifth time in the past four seasons, even though they do not play in the same division.

Both teams are hoping to match the intensity of Week 2’s “Sunday Night Football” game. That game with the Ravens and Chiefs lived up to the hype, as Baltimore came out ahead with a 36-35 win in a game that featured a lot of big offensive play.

Neither the Packers nor the 49ers have offenses as explosive as those of Kansas City and Baltimore. However, every time you have Aaron Rodgers on the field, there’s a chance for some big plays and late-game heroism.

Find out more about the matchup below, plus everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’.

Who’s playing on “Sunday Night Football” tonight?

Matchup : Packers at 49ers

: Packers at 49ers Venue:Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers and 49ers will face off in NBC’s Week 3 “Sunday Night Football” game. The two have had a fierce rivalry over the past few seasons. The teams have split their last four encounters with a pair of Packers wins and two 49ers wins.

That said, San Francisco has only lost games that Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t play. They also soundly defeated the Packers, 37-20, in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. That earned them a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Packers are certainly still seeking revenge on the 49ers for that loss. Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers could use that as motivation to ensure the energetic Week 2 version of the Packers travels to San Francisco instead of the flat squad that scores three points against the Saints in Week 1.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday 27 September

: Sunday 27 September Time20:20 ET

The “Sunday Night Football” game between the Packers and the 49ers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. That’s the same beginning as all other “Sunday Night Football” matchups this season.

That said, the match will start at 5:20 PM local time in Santa Clara, which is in the western time zone. As such, it should still be light at the start of the game.

What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight?

As always, “Sunday Night Football” airs on NBC, with Al Michaels doing play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth analyzing. Michele Tafoya will serve as sideline reporter.

Viewers can also watch new members of the pregame broadcast team Drew Brees and Maria Taylor on “Football Night in America.” Both the pregame show and the 49ers-Packers game can be streamed on Peacock and via fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Packerson DAZN view,who has rights to every NFL game.

‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule

'Sunday Night Football' Schedule

NBC will broadcast 19 "Sunday Night Football" games throughout the 2021 NFL season. The 49ers vs. Packers game is one of the most intriguing match ups on the schedule. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will list the games.