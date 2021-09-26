Not content with 15 straight wins, St. Louis Cardinals have ‘bigger things to focus on’





CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win, a come-from-behind 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. “It’s hard to do something in this organization that has never been done before, so historic and rich in tradition and success that this organization has,” said manager Mike Shildt. “What I love about it is that it appeals to the team aspect of it.” The 15 wins in a row are tied for the fourth longest streak in MLB history. Another win against the Cubs on Sunday will tie St. Louis with the 1977 Kansas City Royals for the third-longest winning streak. The 2017 Cleveland Indians won 22 games in a row, while the Oakland Athletics won 20 in 2002. “It’s an incredible feeling,” reliever TJ McFarland said. “The complete elation of knowing we are going to win every time we get on the field.” The Cardinals trailed 4-2 in the seventh inning, but got three in the seventh and three more in the ninth to seal the deal. The win was aided by an unusual 3-2-5-4-2-8-6 double play in the eighth when the Cubs tied the score at third base before walking themselves out of the inning.

1 Related Outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit his 11th homerun of the month, and Harrison Bader was 4-for-4, scoring hits in his last six at bats. It was the team’s fifth come-from-behind win in the streak. “Not only has no Cardinals team done this, there haven’t been many (of this height),” said Saturday’s starting pitcher, Jon Lester. “It’s crazy to win ten games in the big leagues. In 15 years I’ve been part of a handful of them, if so. To go to 15 games is absolutely amazing for me.” As excited as the team is about the streak, several players were more interested in what comes next. Bader was asked about his perspective. “To be honest, my perspective is what time the game is tomorrow,” he said. “It feels good, but we have bigger things to focus on. We’re going to take this energy as deep as we can.” McFarland agreed. “We’re not going to sit back and hit the brakes,” he said. St. Louis was on the outside of the National League playoff photo, looking in as September began. In a matter of weeks, this streak turned the Cardinals into one of baseball’s greatest stories, but they nearly ended the wildcard race. They are comfortably in NL’s second wildcard slot and appear to be heading for a post-season game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.

