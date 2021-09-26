WATCH: Australian cricket star Sophie Molineux braves nasty pitch hitting her mouth during 3rd ODI vs India Women





AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Sophie Molineux connected after leaving the ground bleeding from the mouth | Photo credit: Instagram/@cricketcomau Essentials Indian women beat Australian women by 2 wickets in the final 3rd ODI at Harrup Park in Mackay Australian Sophie Molineux was dealt a vicious blow to her mouth from an awkward jump from a pitch in the 39th Molineux boldly returned to the playing field and earned all the credit for her dedication to the game Australian women’s cricketer Sophie Molineux showed exemplary bravery and bravery after she was hit by a vicious pitch that bounced clumsily off the grass onto her face, leaving the ground bleeding from her mouth. She showed tremendous audacity to retake the field after being crushed by such a fiery pitch. However, the cricketer was undeterred in her involvement in the game as Molineux returned to the pitch all the way in bandage, ready to get back into the action in the final and final 3rd ODI between Australia and India at Harrup Park in Mackay. The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder from Victoria even threw a fine spell despite ending up on the losing side as the Indian women went on to win the match by 2 wickets. Molineux delivered a sensational spell to make India’s chase of 265 difficult as the visitors managed to get through the thrilling encounter in the very last over with just 3 balls left. The left spinner threw over the 50th in which India also won the match. Molineux’s 9.3 overs super spell consisted of 1 maiden over while conceding 41 runs and taking 1 important wicket from Shafali Verma in the 3rd ODI. With the last two ODIs down to the wire, the 3-ODI series ended 2-1 in Australia Women’s favor. However, the 3rd ODI win will go down in the Indian cricket history books as India Women broke the run of 26 ODI unbeaten by Australia Women at Harrup Park. Speaking of the unfortunate incident, on the last ball of the 39th over Deepti Sharma took a short throw from Annabel Sutherland, and the ball headed for the fine leg area. Stella Campbell fielded the ball was quick to fire it back to the striker’s end. With Molineux near the stumps, she decided to collect the ball and was eventually punched in the face by the brutal bounce of the ball. Watch the video here: The left arm spinner was then taken off the field for treatment, but the youngster quickly returned with a bandage on her mouth. Not only that, the spinner even bowled a few overs after the incident happened, making things difficult for the Indian batters. Despite losing the match on the day, Molineux’ courage and passion for cricket were praised by all those in attendance for the match. Australia Women took the series 2-1 as the result of this particular match was a dead rubber.

