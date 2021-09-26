FSU Seminoles Football Team Starts Slow Again in Loss to Louisville

Florida State was unable to finish its comeback Saturday against Louisville.

But until it knows how to better start games, it will remain Groundhog Day for the Seminoles.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Seminoles let an opponent score first.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Seminoles failed to score on their first two drives.

For the fourth straight week, a costly foul in the event of a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Brendan Gant kept a counterattack going and led to runs.

And for the fourth straight week, FSU’s opening script of plays struggled to give much offense.

The result?

A loss for the fourth consecutive week that sent Florida State to its first 0-4 start since 1974.

It was really disappointing, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. I thought our boys, for some reason, settled in the second half. The performance was much better and we played at the level we could play…but certainly not at that level in the first half.

This week, FSU dug a deeper chasm than it had the first three weeks, falling into a 17-0 hole after Louisvilles first three possessions, and eventually trailing through a season-high 24 points with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

The Florida States attack moved with a sustained rhythm and pace that it has barely shown this season so far.

The defense has put together its best half of football in quite some time.

But that didn’t click until Louisville was leading 31-7.

The Seminoles first picked up one of his first 10 games, but his second drive stalled when quarterback McKenzie Milton knocked over tight end Camren McDonald over the middle and turned the ball over to the downs at the Louisvilles 49-yard line.

On the other hand, the FSU defense allowed Louisville to gain 316 yards in the first half and score on his first five drives of the game.

I just need to learn how to be a 60-minute team, that’s all it is, said FSU defense end Jermaine Johnson. If we were the team we were in the second half in the first half, it’s a different ball game. That’s pretty much all. You just need to come out with the right mindset and not wait for a momentum swing before we can kick it into gear. We need to get out in that gear already. I have a feeling we’ll see changes once we apply that fix.

Norvells teams in Memphis generally did not have this problem.

His teams there had more talent and more experience.

But even a much less talented FSU team in 2020, hampered by the rigors of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t have this problem. The Seminoles scored in their opening drives in seven of their nine games last season.

Just like Wake Forest did a week earlier, Louisville played 52 plays at halftime, while FSU only had 30.

After the game, Milton cited the third down execution or lack of both sides of the ball as one of the biggest reasons FSU keeps opening games so miserably.

FSU entered the competition and had enabled teams to convert third 43.1 percent of the time, which was the 92nd place among the FBS teams. The Seminoles 36.1 percent violation conversion rate ranks 96th.

Louisville’s conversion rate was only slightly better at 36.3 percent.

And yet for almost the entire first half, FSU couldn’t get its defense off the field.

The Cardinals converted 8 of their first 9 third attempts and between quarterback Malik Cunningham and running backs Jalen Mitchell and Maurice Burkley cut the Seminoles to the ground, throwing the air a total of 316 yards over the first two quarters.

Part of the problem was that FSU sometimes missed two of its defensive strikes during the first half. Fabien Lovett did not play due to an unknown injury. And Dennis Briggs Jr. would suffer an injury early on that forced him in and out of the rotation until he returned to play most of the second half.

For the second consecutive game, FSU allowed at least 28 points and more than 300 yards offense in the first half.

It was striking that FSU was a different team on both sides of the ball after the break.

It came mainly from the ability to run the ball and stop the run.

After amassed just 15 rushing yards in the first half, the Seminoles unleashed 190 rushing yards in the second half, fueled by Jashaun Corbin’s 75-yard touchdown run within the first 11 seconds of the third quarter.

FSU defeated Louisville 453-395 after beating 316-180 in the first half.

We had a broad spectrum of things that we were trying to work with, and they had multiple fronts in how they tried to attack, a lot of them running up front with the defensive line, Norvell said. They were active. Got there early after us. We couldn’t determine much. I thought we did a great job with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach (Alex) Atkins on some of the run-game adjustments. We were able to make some big runs, but it wasn’t enough.

And then Louisville couldn’t figure out how to convert a third down, making it just once in their next nine third-down situations after his proficient start.

The Cardinals failed to score on their last eight drives (not counting the last play) and were held to 79 total yards.

There were a few tweaks we had in the third downs, but we did better in our execution, Norvell said. Guys awareness of things showed up. And there weren’t many wholesale changes in what we were doing.

So why doesn’t FSU have that attention to detail and better execution at the beginning of games?

Honestly can’t tell you, I feel like that’s a team thing, said FSU cornerback Jarvis Brownlee. Everyone has to agree and that starts on the pitch. We have to work on coming out quickly and not letting people score on us or play a big game and then realize we have to flip the script or switch the switch. yield. That starts with every individual on this team, including me.

Once we are united and play so fast, no one can beat us. When we’re all on the same page, it’s hard to beat us. Once we get that down, we’ll be good. A 0-4 start? It is what it is. Like I said, I know this team are fighters, we’ll never give up, so we’ll keep fighting.

