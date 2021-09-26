Cosentino, Murphy, Shasby named finalists for Alaska Anchorage hockey head coaching position – College Hockey





Alaska Anchorage announced on Saturday that Chris Cosentino, Steve Murphy and Matthew Shasby have been selected as finalists for the position of head coach for the Seawolves hockey program. Former UAA Coach Matt Curley resigned in June after leading the Seawolves to seven wins in two seasons. Cosentino is a two-time ACHA Coach of the Year after leading New York University to two ACHA National Championships. During his 10 years as head coach, he earned the NYU Presidents Service Award five times and was a two-time winner of the ACHA Community Service Award. NYU led the league in all-academic honorees for seven consecutive years, achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.4. Consentino led a training camp on the ice for the New York Rangers at the end of the NHL lockout in 2013. He was the head coach and general manager of the New York Apple Core junior team for two seasons and was head coach and assistant general manager of the New York Apple Core Junior B team for five seasons. He played collegiate hockey with Iona and Geneseo and received a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Hofstra in 2008. Murphy is currently the head coach of Buffalo State, where he has a record of 73-47-12 in five seasons and has been in the top 15 nationally for the last five seasons. He oversees the academic progress of his student athletes, which has resulted in 85 percent of his players achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Before becoming head coach of the Bengals, he was an assistant coach for one season. Murphy was an assistant coach for the NAHLs Kenai River Brown Bears for one season and served as the head referee in the NAHL for one season. He played NCAA Division III hockey with Curry and Saint Marys and earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Saint Marys. Shasby is currently the vice president of player development for the state of Alaska and serves as a coach with the Anchorage Hockey Association. He has coached various age groups in addition to high school teams during his career. A UAA alumnus who played in 127 games during his four-year career for the Seawolves, Shasby was an All-WCHA Second Team defender and was named to the All-WCHA Academic Team three times. Shasby went on to play professional hockey, appearing in 375 games, mostly with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces. He has volunteered with USA Hockey in numerous camps and coaching training programs. Shasby received a bachelor’s degree in history from Alaska Anchorage in 2008 and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix. He currently teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at Northern Lights ABC. Each candidate will participate in an open forum over the next week: Matthew Shasby Wednesday, September 29, 4.30-5.30pm

Steve Murphy Thursday September 30, 4:30pm-5:30pm

Chris Cosentino Friday 1 October 16.30-17.30 hrs

