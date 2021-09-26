Sports
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pakistani cricketers!
PICTURE: Former Indian players Bishan Singh Bedi and Gundappa Vishwanath. Photo: BCC
Bishan Singh Bedi once invited Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar and others to dinner in Australia and cooked delectable food for the roughly 25 guests, a new book says.
Bedi turned 75 on Saturday and his former cricket club teammates, friends and admirers came together to pay him a unique tribute through a kind of festschrift.
The special book The Sardar of Spin: A Celebration of Art and Bishan Singh Bedi has a foreword by Kapil Dev, posts from Sunil Gavaskar, Erapalli Prasanna Prasanna and Farookh Engineer, and contributions from Neha Bedi (his daughter), Sachin Tendulkar, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Venkat Sundaram, Ramchandra Guha, Anil Kumble, Greg Chappell and many more .
In his piece ‘Bish: Taking us from Club Class to World Class’, among others, former first-class cricketer Sundaram mentions a culinary trait of Bedi.
“It was a bright, sunny and warm afternoon in Burnie in Tasmania, Australia, when the phone rang: Bishan Bedi called. After the usual pleasantries, he told me that the visiting Pakistani team would be in Launceston to watch a game against Tasmania. , and he would like to invite them to dinner,” recalls Sundaram, who was also team manager for India in the 1990s.
He told Bedi it was a very thoughtful idea and asked how he could help.
“He said he was about 70 miles away and we’d meet up at my friend’s house in Launceston, and he’d get the ingredients and some utensils. We’d all combine our cooking talents and throw in something tasty,” he writes in the book, under edited by Sachin Bajaj and published by Roli Books.
“Bedi has always had more than a passing interest in cooking, and I was very confident that, having sampled his offerings, the food would be more delectable than appetizing,” he adds.
And it turned out to be a great experience.
“Here we, three families, were all busy – chopping, washing, marinating, roasting, steaming, blending – for over five hours. Often, because the available pots and pans were not big enough to cook for the nearly 25 guests , the same dish had to be prepared two or three times,” says Sundaram.
The cooking was completed around 7pm, leaving them all exhausted.
“Okay, now let’s get the drinks table ready and clean all the glasses,” Bedi announced.
Sundaram calls it an “absolutely enjoyable ‘do’ with the affable Pakistani players, including several legends such as Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Shafqat Rana and Iqbal Qasim”.
“Everyone was relaxed and at home, millions of miles away in Australia. There was laughter, jokes, toasts and stories told. Most of all, Bish’s calm elegance and caring was described everywhere,” he says.
“This, an attempt to connect with friends and fellow cricketers in a foreign land, defying great odds to create a culinary experience – in many ways embody this Bish. Warm-hearted, sassy, friendly but clear-minded encompasses the man,” Sundaram writes.
Kapil Dev says there is no one like Bedi, who was his first captain.
“… He was a cricketer who knew his rights well. He stood up for the cricketers and fought for better match costs, travel facilities and accommodation. He took on the Delhi and District Cricket Association because he wanted the players to be treated with He didn’t hesitate to clash with board officials when he thought they weren’t fair in their approach,” says Dev.
Bedi’s bowling partner Chandrasekhar describes him as a great player both as a cricketer and as a man.
“Bishan is many people in one, and I have been privileged to know them all. As a great bowler, colleague, captain, fighter against authoritarianism, selector, coach, administrator, commentator and columnist, he was unique – he brought to each of his vocations a unique perspective and unparalleled honesty,” he says in his piece.
