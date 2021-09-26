Clemson’s stumble turns into a free fall with college football’s final loss to NC State

There’s one mantra Clemson lives by, plastered all over his football facility and practice facility: Best Is the Standard.

Indeed, in the past six years, Clemson has been the best at pretty much everything: winning the ACC, making the College Football Playoff, hitting No. 1 NFL draft prospects at quarterback and NFL rosters across the board, all while dominated with explosive offenses and solid defenses.

That’s why the first four games of this season were so stunning in their quick turnaround. Suddenly the Clemson we had become accustomed to is gone, replaced by a team struggling to win 300 meters in a game. Just a year ago, Trevor Lawrence threw more than 400 yards in a half. My, how everything has changed.

After a double 27-21 overtime loss to NC State on Saturday, Clemson dropped to 2-2 and is essentially out of the College Football Playoff battle before we even reach October. His six-year stranglehold on the ACC is now in jeopardy. Every year since 2015, we’ve asked the question, “Is this the year someone can catch up with Clemson in the ACC?”

Maybe we finally have an answer.



Frankly, the cracks started to show long before this new season started. In the past two College Football Playoff games, Clemson has been blown away — first in the national championship game against LSU to close out the 2019 season, then in the semifinals last year to Ohio State. Clemson looked overmatched in both – and that was with Lawrence behind center.

But we’ve seen Clemson switch between quarterbacks and never lose a step before. After Deshaun Watson handed the Tigers a national championship in 2016, Clemson still found his way back into the playoff behind Kelly Bryant, before winning another title in 2018 with Lawrence. While the rest of the ACC failed to meet the challenge on its recent run, it was natural to believe that this would be Clemson and everyone else again.

We all expected the transition from Lawrence to DJ Uiagalelei to be just as smooth. Uiagalelei played well in two games without Lawrence a season ago, with big passes against both Boston College and Notre Dame along the way. We actually had a body of work to assess him, and that body of work said he would pick up where Lawrence left off.

But there were issues that Clemson had on offense a year ago that have become even more noticeable this season. The offensive line last year was average and Clemson had no real threat from a downfield receiver with Justyn Ross gone. Travis Etienne helped mask some of those issues, and his loss is arguably the biggest of them all for this Clemson attack. At least Etienne made sure the attacking line looked respectable, and he was a difference maker across the board – also as an outlet in the passing game.

Now – the misery in the offensive line is even worse. Clemson doesn’t have a running game. And even with Ross back in the mix, Clemson can’t get anything started with explosive play in the passing game. That’s not exactly a combination that allows a young quarterback to thrive, let alone one who has so many expectations on his shoulders.

All the signs were there. But Clemson was the best, so we ignored them. Even after the Tigers scored just three points in their season-opening defeat to Georgia, it seemed hard to believe that this would be Clemson this year. After all, Georgia has one of the best defenses in the country.

But even in the next game against FCS South Carolina State, Clemson was not sharp on offense. Against Georgia Tech, the Tigers looked much the same as they did against Georgia, although at least they scored an offensive touchdown (progress?). Heading into the NC State game, Coach Dabo Swinney and Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott promised to make changes.

And yet, after a quick touchdown early in the game, Clemson had one three-and-out after the other, barely moving the ball. It was another great performance as the Tigers finished with just 10 first downs. In fact they had more penalties than first downs, a sad commentary on where this team stands after four games.

Dabo Swinney has guided Clemson to the CFP every year since 2015. Now the Tigers will be lucky enough to win the ACC Championship. Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports

Afterwards, Swinney was asked if he could remember the last time his team struggled so much on offense.

“It’s been a long time,” he said, before guessing it was probably 2010.

That was 10 seasons ago.

Elliott also had a hard time giving answers, saying they had to “evaluate everything. Our job as coaches is to create a plan that gives the kids the best chance of being successful and from there they should do their part.” and go make some plays.”

That just hasn’t happened this season, and while the coaches have tried to explain it, they also seem a little baffled about it. After all, they are also not used to being 2-2 so early in the season and without any control over the ACC or play-off race.

As Swinney said, no one at this point expected it to be 2-2. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a situation like this,” he said. “We thought we were going to be 4-0.”

Because that’s what Clemson has been doing every September since 2015. In the seasons where it had regular season losses, those losses came later — to Pitt in November 2016, Syracuse in mid-October 2017, and Notre Dame in November 2020.

Although Clemson had to overcome those losses, NC State forces the Tigers to climb a much steeper mountain for a chance at the Atlantic Division title. ESPN’s FPI still thinks it’s possible and gives Clemson the highest odds of winning the ACC, although those have dropped from 57% entering Saturday’s game to 27.5% after the loss.

Swinney said his team would go back to work Monday to find a way to win another game. But the next one also presents a huge challenge: 4-0 Boston College is coming to town, after nearly upset the Tigers a year ago.

Either way, this won’t be the season anyone expected for Clemson. While Swinney says his only expectation for his team is “to be the best we can be,” the best may not be good enough for another ACC title. Certainly not for a GVB appearance.

Teams are not impervious to bad seasons. Alabama missed the playoff but came out stronger than before. But this is the Tigers’ first experience of this battle during their long playoff run.

Nothing will be automatic for them to move forward.

Not even the ACC.