Preps: Basalt Girls XC solid in Crested Butte, Aspen boys tennis wins twice on Saturday





Basalts Ava Lane, left, and Katelyn Maley pose after racing in the Emma Coburn Elk Run on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Crested Butte.

Courtesy photo Local high school cross-country teams competed in Crested Butte on Saturday at the Emma Coburn Elk Run, hosted by the Olympian, the race’s namesake, who grew up in the city. In the girls’ high school race, Basalt had another strong performance finishing second (52 points) as a team behind only a much bigger team in Heritage (32 points). Gunnison and Aspen were next in line with 58 points each. Pomona junior Emma Stutzman won the girls race in 17 minutes 55.4 seconds, Basalt junior Katelyn Maley finished second in 18:39.7 and her BHS junior teammate Ava Lane was third (19:08.9). Junior Elsie Weiss led Aspen by finishing seventh in 20:17.3. AHS junior Michaela Kenny was just outside the top 10, finishing 13th in 21:36.9, and freshman Julia Diaz was 15th in 22:24.8. Aspen sophomore Edwin Ryerson had the best finish among the local runners in the boys’ race, finishing 17th in 19:04.2, while AHS junior Eske Roennau was two places back in 19th with a time of 19:43.7 . Crested Buttes Connor Williams won the boys race in 16:23.7. Neither the Aspen nor the Basalt guys were a factor in the team results. While Basalt may be able to compete in Delta next weekend, Aspen won’t be competing again in the annual Chris Severy Invitational until October 9. The regional cross-country meeting is scheduled for October 22, hosted by Coal Ridge. AHS tennis wins twice on Saturday The Aspen High School boys’ tennis team won a pair of home games at the Aspen Tennis Club on Saturday, beating both Steamboat Springs and Vail Christian 4-3. Against Steamboat, AHS won the singles behind No. 1 Chase Kelly (6-2, 6-4), No. 2 Quinn McKie (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) and No. 3 Josh Ward (6 -3, 1- 6, 10-5). The skiers also won number 1 doubles via forfeit to win the match despite losing at number 2, 3 and 4 doubles. Against Vail Christian, the script was reversed: Aspen won at number 2, 3 and 4 doubles and Ward won at number 3 singles (6-3, 4-6, 11-9) to push the skiers over the top. Vail won both the first two singles and No. 1 in doubles. The wins came on the heels of Aspen’s 6-1 win over Basalt on Wednesday. The Longhorns played against Fruita on Saturday and won 7-0. BHS is scheduled to host Steamboat on Wednesday. The skiers are tentatively scheduled to host Fruita on Thursday in their regular season finale. Regionals are next week in Grand Junction, with the state tournament scheduled for October 14 in Pueblo. Other Preparatory Notes The Aspen High School boys’ soccer team traveled to Rifle on Saturday and lost 2-1. The Bears improved to 3-5 overall after the start of the season, 0-4. The skiers fell to 4-3-1 overall after a 4-1 start to the season. Aspen played to a scoreless tie with Glenwood Springs on Thursday and lost 3-1 to Roaring Fork on Tuesday, after a four-game winning streak. The skiers are scheduled to play at Coal Ridge next Tuesday. Basalt (1-7) did not play this weekend and travels to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. ….. The volleyball teams Basalt (7-3) and Aspen (4-1) were off last weekend. The Longhorns play at Coal Ridge next Tuesday, while the skiers receive Grand Junction Central on Tuesday. ….. The Aspen High School softball team played in Gunnison on Saturday and lost 24-3 and 21-1 in the doubleheader to fall back to 0-12 on the season. The skiers are scheduled to receive Basalt on Monday. The Longhorns (4-12) have not played Aspen since Thursday, beating 16-4. [email protected]

