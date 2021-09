Rooftop restaurant project for Newingate House in Canterbury put on hold

A vision to open a rooftop restaurant on top of one of Canterbury’s ugliest buildings has been put on the back burner. Newingate House, a five-storey office building overlooking the ring road, would undergo a major renovation, providing a top-class dining attraction and housing a number of residential apartments. Newingate House has planned a rooftop restaurant But the project has stalled since it received full approval from the city council last July. The plans are the brainchild of Girne American University, which has a recently renamed base – The English Language Academy – nearby in St George’s Place. The work to realize the daring project has yet to begin. When it’s finally finished, the top-floor restaurant will be housed in a ‘lightweight glass box’, based on the cafe design at the Tate Modern. It is accessible via a lift and guests enjoying a meal in the building on Lower Bridge Street can look over the city wall to the cathedral. Karl Elliot of Clague Architects, the firm that designed the plans, remains confident the eatery will eventually come to fruition, but warns that it won’t be anytime soon. A CGI showing the building and restaurant above it could look like “It is currently on hold due to various economic situations,” he said. “It is a combination of, among other things, Covid problems and the language school that lost revenue in the past year. “There’s no schedule for when it can start up again, it’s been suspended, so it’s on the back burner. “I’m still confident it will happen. They have three years from when the permission is granted before it expires, so there are two years left. They have to step forward or lose.” As part of the development, the exterior of the 1960s building will be given a facelift, with multicolored panels installed on all levels. Clague partner Karl Elliott An earlier vision of having an entertainment venue with indoor crazy golf, table tennis and darts on the lower levels was dropped by the applicants after city officials criticized the loss of office space in the original proposal. They also argued that a rooftop restaurant would better fit within the city’s walls, but the council dropped its stance when the application was resubmitted. Elliot added: “A number of operators, such as local businesses already present, were interested in running the restaurant. “Anyone could come forward and take it and that interest would still be there. Newingate House as it looks now “It’s a location that ticks a lot of boxes. “It’s in a great location with great views of the cathedral. The nighttime views would be lovely and then you have parking all around the place.” As part of the development, 10 two-bedroom apartments will also be built in a new three-storey building adjacent to Newingate House. An adjacent office building will be demolished to make way for the homes. The flats overlook Ivy Lane and extend around the back of Newingate House, which also includes a penthouse level on top of the apartments. Read more: All the latest from Canterbury

