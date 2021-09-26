Wildcats Set for Old Town Collegiate Invitational





LEXINGTON, Ky. The University of Kentucky men’s golf team will begin Monday’s Old Town Collegiate Invitational at the Old Town Club in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The 54-hole event is played over two days, with two rounds on Monday and a final 18 holes on Tuesday. The Wildcats use a starting position of Jacob Cook , Alex Goff , Zach Norris , Garrett Wood and Hugo Archer . Cooper Parks will fight as an individual. “The Old Town Collegiate is a new event for us, hosted by Wake Forest”, UK head coach Brian Craig said. “The golf course has a reputation for being fantastic and we can’t wait to see it. We had a nice holiday and our training has been solid. At the moment it all comes down to learning a new course on the practice round and than staying in the present moment during the actual match.” UK starts playing from 7:35 a.m. ET from the number 1 tee. UK will play with Wake Forest and Davidson in Monday’s first two rounds. Kentucky placed fourth in the Island Resort Intercollegiate to start the 2020-21 season. Archer earned a tie for third and Cook tied for seventh to lead the way individually. It marked the first top-10 individual finishes for both players in their careers. Goff captured his ninth career in the top-20 with a tie for 14th place. REMARKABLE Tournament history: Kentucky makes its first appearance in the Old Town event during Craig’s tenure. The course: Old Town Club was designed in 1939. It features 6,966 yards from the longest tees and a par of 70. The course rating is 72.0 and has a slope of 123 on Bermuda grass. It was designed by Perry Maxwell. The field: The field will play a 54-hole event over two days. The squads will play two rounds on Monday and finish with a final 18 on Tuesday. College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Kansas State, Kentucky, Loyola (Md.), Penn State, Rutgers, SMU, Southern Miss, UNC Greensboro, Virginia Tech and host Wake Forest, with two teams, make up the 15-team field. The line up: Kentucky has four players in Cook, Goff, Norris and Wood back in the starting lineup. All four players were also in the starting lineup during the team’s opening event. Archer will begin his first career this week after leading all Wildcats in a tie for third place at the Island Resort Intercollegiate. Total career sub-70 rounds: Goff 11

Wood – 7

Boil 4

norris 3

Sagittarius – 1

C. Parks 1 Returning to the old state of the north: Goff will play in his home state of North Carolina for the first time in his collegiate career. He hails from Kings Mountain, North Carolina, just under two hours from Old Town Club. Par or better rounds: Archer is leading the way so far in the 2021-22 season with a few par-or-better rounds through three total rounds of the year. He produced two sub-par scorecards at the Island Resort Intercollegiate en route to his career-best finish and career-low tournament score. Wood has the most par-of-better scores in his career with 22. Three for three: Cook, Goff and Norris had each of their three rounds at the Island Resort responsible for the team’s score. For their career, Goff has generated 40 round count scores, Norris has 33 and Cook has 29.5. Wood leads the team with 58 scores, consisting of the team’s split between his time in Kentucky and Xavier University. For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s golf team, follow usTwitter,facebook,Instagramand on the web at UKathletics.com.

