A thorough re-evaluation of international cricket’s schedule could result from a pandemic: Ian Chappell | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: A “thorough re-evaluation” of cricket’s messy international schedule is the only good thing that could come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, says legendary Ian Chappell.

He said the sport “has only itself to blame for the bloated, unworkable schedule” that has emerged in the wake of the pandemic.

“Hollywood comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy’s signature line, ‘Well, here’s another fine mess you got me in’ could easily apply to cricket’s current planning situation. In the case of the comedians, it was heavyweight Hardy who accused his bumbling partner Laurel of yet another gaffe.

“Cricket has only itself to blame for the bloated, unworkable scheme that has blown up the Covid pandemic like a leftover landmine,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Sympathizing with Pakistan after New Zealand canceled their tour and England also canceled their trip, the former Australian skipper said the cricket community must come together to get the game out of the “mess”.

“Nonetheless, that is what is needed – some sympathy, in light of the constant Covid disruptions of the international calendar. From a cricket standpoint, the only good thing that can come out of the pandemic is a thorough re-evaluation of the schedule.

“However, that would require cricket nations to come together in good faith to make decisions in the interest of the game,” Chappell said.

“As we’ve seen over the years, and especially in more recent times, the odds of this happening are about as high as Donald Trump’s display of humility.”

The 78-year-old batter finds the treatment of Pakistan by New Zealand and England “harsh”.

“…that was quickly followed by New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from a T20 series with Pakistan, prompting England to cancel their proposed men’s and women’s tour of that country.

“There is no doubt that completing cricket tours unhindered during the pandemic is a perilous business. Simply surviving from day to day is an achievement in the current climate.

“Nevertheless, the treatment of Pakistan in particular seems extremely harsh given the way they have selflessly visited other countries during the pandemic,” Chappell said.

He compared the current busy international schedule to “a block of Jarlsberg cheese with its signature holes.”

Chappell believes Afghanistan will soon lose its testing status following the Taliban’s decision to ban women from exercising in the conflict-torn country following their recent takeover.

“This is especially true in the deplorable case of Afghanistan, where the feared Taliban have more or less proclaimed women’s sport is a no-no.

“This will more than likely result in the Afghan men’s team canceling their first Test with Australia, and their likely eventual removal from Test playing nation status.”

He said it is high time the game’s governing body, the ICC, and administrators worked with the players to create a “fairer” future roadmap.

“In the early 2000s, when the game’s administrators followed the golden rainbow and discovered the IPL at the end of it, they unwittingly transferred enormous power into the hands of the players.

“There’s no better time for the administrators to take that favor and work with the players to map out a better and more equitable future for the game,” Chappell said.

“If that situation were to arise and the result is a workable schedule suitable for everyone, cricket will owe the pandemic for helping to pull itself out of a beautiful mess of its own making.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/a-thorough-re-evaluation-of-international-crickets-schedule-can-come-from-pandemic-ian-chappell/articleshow/86527644.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos