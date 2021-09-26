Big Ten football power rankings after week 4





We thought we had a pretty good idea of ​​what the pecking order was starting to look like in the Big Ten after three weeks of play. But after week 4, we’re ready to throw our hands in the air and pull out the dartboard and magic eight ball. Iowa, which looked arguably the best performing team yet this year, looked like it couldn’t shy away on offense against Colorado State, Michigan struggled against Rutgers and Penn State won, but not as convincingly as you would. expect against a Villanova team that didn’t dribble a basketball. Meanwhile, the state of Ohio looked like the state of Ohio again – albeit against a very poor Akron squad, the state of Michigan continued to win and Maryland remained undefeated. We say all that to tell you to forgive us in advance, because we’re just doing our best to get it all lined up for our Week 4 Power Ranking. Here we go. I’m sure next week it will turn again into a year that was very hard to figure out. 14 Illinois Fights Illini (1-4, 1-2)

The reason for the ranking Okay, enough is enough. We can no longer keep Illinois above Nebraska simply because the Fighting Illini defeated the “Huskers” in the first college football game of the season. It seems so long ago and this team has seemingly not progressed at all. Bret Bielema looks like Arkansas 2.0 here in the Big Ten instead of the days in Wisconsin. It’s going to be a long, long build in Champaign. Previous rank Change 13 -1 Next: vs. Charlotte (3-1) at home 13 Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-1)

The reason for the ranking Northwestern got into the win column on Saturday, but the Wildcats have yet to look like they belong on the field against high-quality Big Ten teams. More often than not, Pat Fitzgerald gets the most out of his teams, but I’m not sure there’s much juice to be had from this year’s version of the Northwestern Wildcats. Previous rank Change 12 -1 Next: in Nebraska (2-3) 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking There is a definite improvement in Nebraska from what we saw in Week 1, but there is something to be said about always finding a way to lose close games, the last of which was a nail biter against Michigan State this week. Adrian Martinez has looked fantastic this year, but he needs help. Previous rank Change 14 +2 Next: vs. Northwest (2-2) home 11 Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1)

The reason for the ranking Despite a lot of talent has returned, there is just something missing from this team. The Hoosiers nearly lost one on the road against Western Kentucky and that won’t do anything to improve the perception of a team underperforming. We expect more, but maybe we shouldn’t at this point. Previous rank Change 11 – Next: at Penn State (4-0) 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-1)

The reason for the ranking OKAY. Minnesota looked really good in Colorado last week, but what a difference a week makes. The Gophers came back home looking bad against some MACtion, losing to Bowling Green 14-10. Maybe it’s time to adjust expectations in the Twin Cities. I do not know. Previous rank Change 7 -3 Next up: at Purdue (3-1) 9 Wisconsin Ties (1-2, 0-1)

The reason for the ranking I still think Wisconsin is a pretty good team, at least defensively, but the Badgers just aren’t playing up to par. The play at Notre Dame wasn’t as bad as the score indicated, but there are some real issues on the offensive end and it all starts with quarterback Graham Mertz’s poor play. It has to change quickly or the Badgers will find all of their preseason goals unattainable. Previous rank Change 6 -3 Next: vs. Michigan (4-0) home 8 Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking I want to believe in Purdue, but there’s just no quality win in it, despite improving to 3-1 overall with a very dull win over hapless Illinois. There’s time to impress in the coming weeks, but I don’t see much to fire warning flames into the sky at the rest of the Big Ten. Previous rank Change 10 +2 Next: vs. Minnesota (2-2) home 7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1)

The reason for the ranking Rutgers eventually dropped a game, but defeated Michigan significantly in the second half. Still, we don’t give too much credit for a loss (unlike the CFP commission with SEC games), so the Scarlet Knights only climb one spot, mainly because of what we didn’t see Wisconsin do for them. Previous rank Change 8 +1 Next: vs. Ohio Sate (3-1) at home 6 Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking Maryland went undefeated by beating MAC foe Kent State, but we can’t get over the small win over Illinois. There hasn’t been a real test yet, so yes, there’s an unblemished record, but of course we need to see more. Previous rank Change 9 +3 Next: vs. Iowa (4-0) home 5 Michigan State Spartans (4-0, 2-0)

The reason for the ranking Yes, I know Michigan State is undefeated. The wins aren’t exactly easy though and against the best competition The Spartans needed overtime to get through Nebraska, so let’s put the brakes on this team as a title contender. It will be a few more weeks before we really know how good this Spartan team is. Previous rank Change 5 – Next: vs. Western Kentucky (1-2) home 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking Finally, Ohio State lived up to expectations and looked like the more athletic and better coached team on a Saturday. It was Akron though, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens when the Buckeyes play a good opponent again. Rutgers could cause some resistance in Piscataway next week. This team could still improve and still be the best in the league, but we need to see it consistently. Previous rank Change 4 – Next: at Rutgers (3-1) 3 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking Well now. Michigan found a way to hold onto the win against Rutgers at the Big House, but it was a story of two halves. The attack looked physical and explosive at first, but failed to push the Scarlet Knights in the second half. Signs of trouble getting ahead? We’ll see, as the Wolverines have to travel to Madison next week and play against a team that will always present a physical challenge. Previous rank Change 3 – Next: in Wisconsin (1-2) 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking Iowa won again to go undefeated, but at some point this ugly way of winning with defense and lack of attack will cause problems. The Hawkeyes were in a dogfight against the state of Colorado and we’re starting to feel like we’ve given Iowa too much credit for victories over Indiana and Iowa state. The game in Maryland next week will be a good litmus test for both teams. Previous rank Change 1 -1 Next: in Maryland (4-0) 1 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0)

The reason for the ranking In a week where there weren’t too many outstanding team performances, Penn State looked average enough to take over first place. Quarterback Sean Clifford was a difference maker this year and the defense was surprisingly solid. Is this the best team in the league right now? It’s hard to argue otherwise. That doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions will stay there, but right now, with what we’ve seen, it’s hard to put Penn State anywhere else. Previous rank Change 2 +1 Next: vs. Indiana (2-2) at home Gallery Best photos from Ohio State football’s 59-7 victory over Akron









