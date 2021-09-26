Sports
Nick Kyrgios drops retirement hint in tennis future reveal
Nick Kyrgios has given another hint about his tennis retirement after admitting he’s not sure how many more years he will be on the professional circuit.
Meanwhile, Australia’s No. 95 in the world stated this year’s Laver Cup would likely be his last ever as he also prepares to shorten his season to return to Australia and care for his ailing mother.
The unveiling followed a 6-3 6-4 loss to third place Stefanos Tsitsipas in Boston, with Kyrgios’ Team World trailing behind Team Europe11-1 and facing an almost certain loss this year.
Speaking to reporters after losing two sets, Kyrgios drew the curtains for his 2021 season and said he will return home to prepare for next year’s Australian Open and be by his mother’s side.
“This is probably my last Laver Cup,” said the 26-year-old.
“I don’t know how much longer I will play tennis.
“This is my last event of the year. I will get my body right for the Australian Open.
‘My mother’s health is not going well. I’d like to go back and see her.’
It is the second time in as many months that the Canberran has hinted that he is considering early retirement, while his strange relationship with the game from which he made his living is well documented.
Ahead of the Citi Open in Washington in August, which took place shortly after he withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, Kyrgios confessed to being “odd” about his career, treating every tournament as if it were his last.
Like every time I’m at a tournament, I feel like it could be my last time ever here,” Kyrgios admitted last month.
I’m not going to lie. I mean, I don’t miss it that much anymore.
I do not know. I don’t know where I am. I feel strange. I feel strange about my career right now.
With Sunday’s loss to Tsitsipas, Kyrgios has now lost five consecutive singles on the ATP Tour after also being knocked out in the first round of last month’s US Open by Roberto Bautista Agut.
Kyrgios now faces the risk of falling outside the top 100 ranked players in the world, taking 95th his lowest position since June 2014, when he was 19, and made an iconic leap to the quarter-finals in his Wimbledon debut, taking the No. the world defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.
He has six career singles titles, the latest in the 2019 Citi Open, and remains one of the ATP Tour’s most entertaining players to watch.
Although, Kyrgios admitted he can’t see himself playing on the tour for much longer.
“As long as I’m on the pitch, I’ll do my best,” he told Tsitsipas after the loss.
“But I’m not going to lie and say I plan to tour for another four or five years.”
