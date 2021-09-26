Tennessee vs. Florida – Match Report – September 25, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones did something no Florida quarterback has done since Tim Tebow. With backup Anthony Richardson cleared to return next week, Jones might have a hard time completing the feat again.

Jones had two touchdown passes left with a career-high 144 yards rushing, leading the 11th-ranked Gators to a 38-14 win over Tennessee on Saturday night and extending nearly two decades of series dominance.

I’m definitely just warming up, honestly, Jones said. Everything I do, I’ve done before. All my teammates have seen me do this and much more. They trust me and trust me and believe in me.”

Florida (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward deciding the Eastern Division. Freshman Tennessee coach Josh Heupel tries to get it back.

The second half showed that he still has a way to go. Coming back from a heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the Swamp a week ago, the Gators scored on consecutive drives to start the third quarter and turned a three-point game into a commanding lead. Jones was at his best during those possessions.

I think you can really see him unwind,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen.

With Richardson still having a strained right hamstring, Jones completed three straight passes that set up a trick-play touchdown. Jones sided to Trent Whittemore, who found Kemore Gamble in the end zone for a 13-yard score. It was Florida’s first trick-play TD in three years.

Jones ran for 43 yards on Florida’s next drive and capped it with a 9-yard TD pass to Rick Wells.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards on the night and ran 15 times, with a 49-yard lung. He became Florida’s first QB to top 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing since Tebow in 2009 against the state of Florida. Tebow accomplished the feat four times in four seasons.

He’s got more to come,” said Dameon Pierce, driving back to Florida.

Jones ended the season with no turnover for the first time. Next week, he’ll be back to sharing snaps with Richardson. Mullen said Richardson is now 100%” and will practice at full speed from Monday.

We’re not waiting (to release him) until the MRI on Friday, Mullen said.

The Volunteers (2-2, 0-1) played much better in the first half, with Herndon Hooker and a big attack keeping the Gators off balance. Hooker connected on TD passes of 47 and 75 yards.

But Tennessee failed to score after the break.

Extremely disappointed, the second half went as it did, said Heupel, who pointed to dropped passes and penalties as the biggest culprits.

The biggest came on a fourth-and-5 game with Tennessee trailing 24-14 in the third. Jimmy Calloway dropped a perfect pass on a drag route with a lot of open field in front of him. Florida scored eight games later to start the draw.

Hooker was fired early in the fourth inning and eliminated in the game. He tried to leave the field without any help after trainers helped him to his feet, but he fell back to his knees before reaching the sidelines. Joe Milton replaced him.

Hooker completed 13 of 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He and the Vols appeared to be upset several times by the crowd of 88,478.

Florida, which entered the game as the No. 2 rushing team in the country, finished with 283 yards on the ground. Mullen had his most balanced offense of the season, with 222 yards passing and 505 yards total.

Tennessee came into play and could only rush 54.3 yards. Florida surpassed that in the first quarter.

THE TAKE OUT

Tennessee: The volunteers seem to be moving in the right direction under Heupel, although he acknowledged that there is still a clear gap between the programs.

Florida: The Gators gave up too many big plays too early. If they’re going to run the table in the SEC and go back to the league title, they’re going to have to bolster that part of their defense. It would be a start to get striking cornerback Kaiir Elam back. He missed the game with a sprained right knee.

IMPLICATIONS POLL

Florida should crack the Associated Press Top 25 poll, especially with No. 9 Clemson and seventh-ranked Texas A&M losing.

NEXT ONE

Tennessee will play in Missouri next Saturday. The Vols won two in a row and four out of six.

Florida plays next Saturday in Kentucky. The Wildcats last defeated the Gators in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1986. Florida won 16 in a row.

