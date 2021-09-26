Cricket only blames itself for bloated, unworkable schedule: Chappell





Sydney, September 26 Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes cricket itself is responsible for the bloated and unworkable schedule caused by the world’s COVID-19 pandemic. Chappell added that the re-evaluation of the schedule could be the only good thing for cricket coming out of the pandemic. “Hollywood comed Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy’s signature line, ‘Well, here’s another fine mess you got me in’ could easily apply to cricket’s current scheduling situation. In the comed’ case, it was heavyweight Hardy accusing his bumbling partner Laurel of yet another blunder. Cricket has only himself to blame for the bloated, unworkable scheme that has blown up the Covid pandemic like a leftover landmine,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday. “An international scheme that has recently blossomed like a mushroom in the dark now resembles a block of Jarlsberg cheese with its signature holes. Yet that is what it takes – some sympathy, in light of the constant Covid disruptions of the international calendar From the point of view of cricket, the only good thing that could come out of the pandemic is a thorough re-evaluation of the schedule,” added Chappell. Chappell believes cricket planning in COVID-19 times will become critical when England are given guidance on Australia’s Ashes trip. “The situation could reach a critical point when England’s players are presented with the restrictions that will more than likely apply on their Ashes tour of Australia. Faced with the choice between a greatly reduced Ashes series or a hastily arranged replacement tour , Australia might feel sympathy for what countries like Pakistan have gone through.” “Could this possibly bring one of the ‘Big Three’ to an ICC crisis meeting with a sense of empathy for the plight of smaller nations? Only a perennial optimist would answer ‘yes’ to that question.” The 78-year-old drew parallels between cricketing nations and former US President Donald Trump. “However, that would require the cricket nations to come together in good faith to make decisions in the best interests of the game. As we have seen over the years, and especially in more recent times, the probability of this happening is about the same as that of Donald Trump showing humility.” “In the early 2000s, when the game’s administrators followed the golden rainbow and discovered the IPL at the end of it, they unknowingly transferred tremendous power into the hands of the players. There’s no better time for the administrators to enlist that favor and work with the players to map out a brighter and more equitable future for the game.” “If that situation were to arise and the result was a workable schedule that would suit everyone, cricket will thank the pandemic for helping to pull itself out of a beautiful mess of its own making,” concluded Chappell. Disclaimer: This post was automatically published from an agency feed without any edits to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

