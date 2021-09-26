What have we learned from the loss of the Arizona footballs to Oregon?

The Arizona Wildcats’ Loose streak was extended to 16 games on Saturday, as they fell back to number three Oregon Ducks 41-19 in Eugene.

Our summary can be found here, UA head coach Jedd Fisch’s comments after the game can be viewed/read here, and below are some additional takeaways.

The Jordan McCloud-led attack was mostly good except for that horrific turnover

Arizonas offense surpassed Oregon 435-399, went down 11 for 19 on third and fourth, and found the balance it seeks but hadn’t reached until Saturday, racking up 233 passing yards and 202 rushing yards. This was the first time all season that the offensive line was able to cover Arizona’s constant running lanes. Strange that it happened against a usually solid Oregon defense line.

Arizona only trailed the Ducks with five going into the fourth quarter, and the final score doesn’t reflect how even the game actually was. Oregon withdrew because Jordan McCloud threw five interceptions. Four of them were extremely expensive. Two happened in the red zone, one gave Oregon the ball deep into Arizona territory and ultimately resulted in a field goal, and another was returned for a touchdown for the final points of the game.

If Arizona avoids even a few of those momentum-shifting plays, they would have had a real shot at resolving the upset. And given where this team was just a week ago, that’s a step in the right direction.

Our boys came out today and there was a lot of good football played tonight, Fisch said. Really excited and proud of the step forward we’ve taken in many areas, but one of the things we talk about all the time is that before you learn to win, you have to avoid losing. And if you turn the ball five times and commit nine penalties, that’s what happens.

McCloud deserved a fresh start and should take advantage of the bye week

Of course the conversions cannot be ignored, but further McCloud played well enough for Fisch to call him the starter moving forward.

Because if you to do took away the five interceptions, McCloud completed 21 of 31 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 64 yards on just nine carries, making good use of zone reads and his scrambling skill.

McCloud kept the chains moving and his mobility and quick unlock helped a UA offensive line that has struggled with pass protection this season.

The Wildcats are off next week, so McCloud now has two weeks to prepare for the UCLA game on October 9. The hope is that he can use that time to build more continuity and reduce turnover.

It’s not like those were a big deal to him before. McCloud threw just 10 interceptions (compared to 22 touchdowns) in 17 starts at USF.

My biggest concern going into the season was that he only came here for training camp, and we didn’t have him in the spring like the other two (quarterbacks), Fisch said. He just had the courage to fight on. He was never afraid to throw the ball. I’m sure he’s very upset right now, and I hate that for him, but those things happen, and would grow out of that and get better. But he’s our best player in that position and that’s why we played against him.

Arizona must win the revenue battle to have a chance

On the other side of the ball, Arizonas defense has to be more opportunistic to end this losing streak. A perfect example: Trevon Mason tipped a pass in the air in the last game of the second quarter, but the ball slid through JB Browns fingers. If Brown could have intercepted it, he might have scored, which would have narrowed Oregon’s lead to 24-17 at the half.

So far, the Wildcats have had a minus-7 sales margin this season, with all three of their takeaways coming up against NAU.

I loved the way we controlled the ball in terms of possession, that’s a great asset for us and if we could be physical, get negative plays, tackles for losses and be able to lead the football there will be good things come, Fisch said. But right now we saw the standard in the Pac-12.

Slow starts continue to haunt Arizona down the road

Arizona dug into an early 10-0 hole by surrendering a 63-yard touchdown pass on game three of the game and then conceding a short field goal after McCloud made a pick on the fouls that came first from scrimmage were played.

Such a nightmare begins all too often for the Wildcats in recent years. Here are some of the margins they’ve faced along the way:

0-38 at Houston (2018)

0-35 at Utah (2018)

0-10 at UCLA (2018)

0-14 in Washington State (2018)

0-14 on Hawaii (2019)

0-34 at USC (2019)

0-21 in Oregon (2019)

0-37 in Washington (2020)

0-10 at Oregon (2021)

To Arizonas credit, it rebounded from Saturdays slow start to make it a competitive game. That usually didn’t happen under the previous coaching staff.

The run defense is a glaring problem

The Ducks cut UA to the ground, as did the state of San Diego and BYU. Oregon running backs CJ Verdell and Troy dye combined for 137 yards on just 16 carries. That’s 8.6 meters per bag.

States of San Diego Greg Bello rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries and BYUs Tyler Allgeier counted 94 yards on 17 carries.

Fortunately for Arizona, the Ducks didn’t feed their backs as much as they should have. quarterback Anthony Brown threw 21 passes, despite only completing 10. He also had 12 carrying cases, one more than Verdell and seven more than Dye.

The Colorado game looks great to win

Arizonas best chance to break this historic losing streak would be Oct. 16. can be in Kei.

The Buffalos have lost three straights since beating Northern Colorado in their opener, and their offense is blatant. Colorado has scored just 20 points in its last three games.

The Buffs lost to ASU 35-13 on Saturday after losing to Minnesota 30-0 the previous week. The same Minnesota team that lost to Bowling Green on Saturday.