Women’s tennis comes in many ways to Berkeley where it all started

This week, local tennis enthusiasts get the chance to get an up-close look at many of the best women’s tennis players in the world during the Berkeley Womens $60,000 Challenge at the Berkeley Tennis Club.

The first year this tournament was held, in 2018, the winner was Sofia Kenin, a passionate Florida native. Just over 18 months later, Kenin took the title at one of the most prestigious Grand Slam events, the Australian Open, and by the end of 2020 he was the highest-ranked American in the world.

A strong thread connects the Berkeley Tennis Club and the creation of professional women’s tennis. September marks fifty-one years since nine women’s tennis players and a zealous magazine publisher sparked a revolution that changed the face of the sport. Five of the ten rebels had strong ties to the club.

The one you are probably most familiar with is Billie Jean King, the global icon who won 39 Grand Slam titles, including a record 20 at Wimbledon. King is also known for her infamous Battle of the Sexes victory over Bobby Riggs in 1973.

In the summer of 1966, shortly after winning her first Wimbledon singles title, King and her husband, Larry, moved from Southern California to the Bay Area so that Larry could study law at UC Berkeley. The two lived a short walk from Berkeley Tennis Club, where King practiced regularly with another top player, San Franciscan Rosie Casals, and a promising junior from Danville, Kristy Pigeon. In 1968, King won her third consecutive Wimbledon singles title. She and Casals won the women’s doubles for the second year in a row. And Pigeon was Wimbledon junior champion that year.

But hitting the ball well wasn’t all they thought about. Before 1968, tennis was an amateur sport. Players were not allowed to earn prize money, but were compensated with random payments under the table. It was hardly a lucrative way to earn a living, King barely made $20,000 in 1967.

When tennis finally became an Open sport in 1968, prize money came into the picture. But as new tournaments flourished, the economic picture was not fair. Kings salary for winning Wimbledon in 1968: 750 British pounds, compared to 2,000 for men’s champion Rod Laver. And over the next two years, it only got worse. We were pushed out by the men, King said.

Members of the “Original Nine” tennis players who have elevated women’s tennis nationally on court and in prize money. Above from left: Julie Heldman, Kristy Pigeon, Rosie Casals. Below: Billie Jean King, Judy Tegart Dalton. Courtesy of: International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Parallel to these changes in tennis, what happened in Berkeley in the 1960s had a profound impact on how King and many of her colleagues saw the world. As King writes in Everything inHer autobiography published last month, In Berkeley, made it seem like everything in American life was being reexamined, including what it meant to be a woman and women’s role in the workplace and in society. I also wondered where I belong.

Casals and Pigeon were also socially attuned to each other. A lifelong resident of San Francisco, Casals had grown up in Golden Gate Park, playing tennis at the same time and taking in all the changes in culture and politics that took place in the 1960s. I went to Mills College in Oakland and later transferred to UC Berkeley, Pigeon told journalist Steve Flink last year. Both schools promoted a huge feminist stance; I remember Betty Friedan coming to give a lecture.

On the tennis front, the summer of 1970 proved the tipping point. Every September, after the US Open, two prominent tournaments took place in California. Los Angeles was the venue of the Pacific Southwest Open. The Berkeley Tennis Club hosted the Pacific Coast Championships. A few weeks before the US Open, the women learned that the LA tournament was offering the men’s champion $12,500 and $1,500 for the women’s winner. Any woman who didn’t advance to the quarterfinals would earn nothing.

Gladys Heldman: Credit: IInternational Tennis Hall of Fame

Enter another woman with strong connections to the Berkeley Tennis Club. Gladys Heldman had first learned to play there in the late 1940s. In 1953, after moving to New York, she launched world tennis, a magazine that quickly became the leading voice not only on matches, but also on political tennis issues. Heldman also cultivated many business contacts. One of the most notable was Joe Cullman, CEO of tobacco giant Philip Morris.

Appalled at what was going on at the LA tournament, King, Casals and several other women approached the corporate Heldman. A boycott was considered, but Heldman came up with a better idea. She suggested holding a tournament of her own, said Gladys daughter Julie, who was also a pro (and had practiced at Berkeley Tennis Club in the summer of 1967). Gladys was about to move to Houston and quickly hosted a women’s professional tournament there. One ace up her sleeve came from the longstanding bond with Cullman: sponsorship of Philip Morris’s two-year-old Virginia Slims brand. As ambivalent as the players were about being sponsored by a cigarette company, they also knew it was their best means of earning a living. We had made a deal with the devil, Julie said, but we had a tour.

The “Original Nine” tennis players: Back row (from left) Valerie Ziegenfuss, Billie Jean King, Nancy Richey, Peaches Bartkowicz; front row, Judy Tegart Dalton, Kerry Melville Reid, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Kristy Pigeon, circa 1970. Credit: IInternational Tennis Hall of Fame

The $7,500 Virginia Slims Invitation was held September 23-26, 1970 at the Houston Racquet Club. King, Casals, Pigeon and Heldman were joined by five peers Nancy Richey, Peaches Bartkowicz, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Kerry Melville and Judy Dalton. The tournament was a huge success. Casals won the title. Years later, King wrote: I think women’s tennis got more media attention in that one week than in the entire previous year.

The Berkeley Tennis Club was the next stop. The total prize money for the women was originally set at $2,000 (compared to $25,000 for the men). But witnessing all the attention in Houston, Pacific Coast tournament director Barry MacKay offered to raise it to $4,400. Heldman responded by asking for $11,000. MacKay agreed. Nearly 30 years later, MacKay and King, who worked together for HBO during Wimbledon, were laughing when they recalled how King approached MacKay on the steps of the Berkeley Tennis Club to make sure he did indeed have the $11,000. This tournament also went fairly well, Richey defeated Casals in the final.

Said Pigeon: Many of those original real feminists got it wrong by burning bras. In a way, they didn’t make nearly as many waves as we tennis players. We have shown that as athletes we are just as interesting as the men. Our game was stimulating to watch, and we were able to bring the people in. For me, that’s a more powerful way to bring about equality.

Delighted with the results of his foray into tennis, Virginia Slims offered more than $300,000 in sponsor dollars that fall for a year-round circuit. A major reason it was able to provide such support was that from January 1, 1971, cigarette advertisements were banned from television. Virginia Slims had reached potential customers over the air with her Youve Come a Long Way, Baby campaign and saw tennis as a natural way to reach them directly.

King turned out to be the most successful competitor. By the fall of 1971, Shed became the first female athlete to ever earn $100,000 in a calendar year, totaling more than all but five baseball players.

In the wake of what happened in the fall of 1970, women’s tennis was on its way to becoming the international multimillion-dollar circuit making it by far the most lucrative professional sport for women. Gladys Heldman was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1979. She passed away in 2003. King, Casals and Richey were also inducted into the Hall of Fame for their own unique achievements. And in July 2020, all nine women named The Original Nine were inducted a lot.

And so much of it started in Berkeley.

Joel Druckers stories from Oakland, a historian at large for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, have appeared in the New York Times, Tennis, Tennis Channel and Racquet. He has been a member of the Berkeley Tennis Club since 1990.

