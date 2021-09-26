Sports
Thundering Waterpark wants to merge fun and health | Business
While it might be hard for most people to imagine, standing in an empty lot full of knee-high weeds and blackberry shoots as traffic rushes by on West Harvard Avenue, Cordell Smith will tell you he sees it all.
The miniature golf course here, with the ponds and waterfalls. The rolling BMX and pump tracks there, like a roller coaster for bikes. The pavilion filled with people playing ping pong, shuffleboard, and cornhole. The food trucks. The postcard-like view of the South Umpqua River.
Smith describes his vision for Thundering Water, a family-friendly recreation center focused on a fun and healthy lifestyle that he and a group of other community leaders plan to build on a 3.3-acre site on the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue. And unlike other places where parents drop off their kids and pick them up hours later, this park will be designed to encourage families to stay together and play together, he said.
Every activity at Thundering Water is designed to appeal to people of all ages, Smith said. Whether you are 90 or 5 years old, you can still have fun. We want all generations to associate with each other.
Thundering Water the Chinook translation for the word Umpqua is planned for a rectangular strip of land just west of Fir Grove Park and the Roseburg National Cemetery. Plans call for just about anything you could ask for in a recreation center:
- An 18-hole miniature golf course spread over approximately half an acre with waterfalls, ponds and other water features. Each hole celebrates a special place in Oregon, such as Crater Lake and Toketee Falls. Major donors are also honored at each hole. The course will be designed to provide visitors with a unique set of challenges, Smith said. We don’t want people to come and play this course and say, ‘I’ve got this. We want them to come back.
- Bike paths for riders of all skill levels, including a pumptrack, a series of rollers, and berms described as a roller coaster on wheels. Smith said they got the idea during a family vacation to Sedona, Arizona, which included a visit to a bike park.
- A pavilion with a number of games including concrete table tennis, foosball, cornhole, ladder ball and shuffleboard. There will also be games and activities that rotate every few months to showcase new and creative activities that can be played at home. Such games include roundnet spike-ball, human pyramids and four-square.
- Climbing walls and boulders, which are color-coded based on risk and skill level.
- A splash pad with bubble fountains set to music and fountains spouting colored foam.
- A lifestyle/nutrition center that helps visitors create better nutrition and a healthier lifestyle. There will be teaching kitchens with open windows so people can watch the meals being prepared, as well as TV monitors to watch. The meals will be plant-based. The idea is essentially to teach people how to make food that is good for you, but also tastes good. Many people just don’t know how to make delicious, plant-based recipes, Smith said. They can see that good food does not live on cardboard. They really tried to dispel some of those myths.
- Food trucks with tasty, nutritious meals, also vegetarian. Smith said he hopes to have three to four trucks on site at once, and has a firm commitment from Wrappin and Rollin, a vegetarian restaurant in Roseburg that also has a food truck.
HEALTHY FUNSmith said it is important that the park will provide healthy food and activities, as well as a fun time for visitors. That focus on a healthy lifestyle is a belief of Smith and the other board members, he said.
As a podiatrist, Smith said 70% of his patients are seeking treatment for diabetes, which is often associated with diet and lifestyle choices. And that points to more widespread health problems in Douglas County, such as obesity, heart disease, chronic illness and other illnesses often linked to poor food and lifestyle choices, Smith said.
Thundering Waters hopes to address those issues, but do it in a way that’s also fun and entertaining, he said.
This entire initiative falls under the umbrella of health and wellness, Smith said. As a community, they had a bit of trouble getting these chronic diseases under control. This is one way of educating people. We hoped this would be a good thing in the community.
One way to do that is to make the center accessible to as many people and families as possible, he said. That’s the main reason Thundering Waters is a nonprofit that takes away the drive for profit to keep costs down, he said.
While the details are still being worked out, Smith said the general admission will be about $1 if a minor is accompanied by an adult. Activities in the park will be extra. For example, a round of golf costs about $8, he said. The pricing is structured to encourage families to get together, Smith said. Annual passes also sell for about $95 each.
Since it was a non-profit, entry will be cheap. It’s not an exclusive club, Smith said.
The driving force behind the project is the five-member board of directors. In addition to Smith, the board members are Jared Cordon, Superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools; Brent Eichman, CEO of Umpqua Health Alliance; Knut Torvik, CEO of ABCT, Inc.; and Nicholas Jones, an engineer at Engineering Inc.
The group wastes no time getting the park off the ground. They started talking seriously about the project about seven months ago. Thundering Water, the name of the nonprofit behind the endeavor, was founded in June. The official 501(3) statement from the IRS is pending, Smith said. However, the nonprofit does accept donations.
LOOSE ENDSThe group has already compiled a 35-page project overview, a list of dozens of potential donors and more than a dozen possible grant opportunities, as well as a list of business owners and other community leaders who support the project.
The timeline for construction is also on a fast track. Construction will begin in June and the target date for the center’s grand opening is May 26, 2023, the Friday before Memorial Day.
Everyone was very helpful, Smith said. People realize that this is a benefit to the community.
Many of the park’s features, including the miniature golf course, will be designed and built by Victory Builders, Inc., which is owned by Tom Pappas. The Pappas family, led by Tom Pappas, has made a name for themselves over the years building whimsical projects at Disneyland, casinos in Las Vegas and elsewhere.
Tom Pappas’ son, Pete Pappas, vice president of Victory Builders, said they plan to make the miniature golf course different and more memorable.
We’ve all played on cheezy and we’ve seen good ones, and we want to get creative with this one and try to make this thing unique, Pappas said. We want to make you feel like you are experiencing the Umpqua Valley by playing this course.
There are still some loose ends to tie up. The projected cost for the project is $2.5 million, of which $1.5 million will go to the cost of the land. That’s money to be raised, he said, adding that there are big donors queuing up, but they want smaller donations to come in first before any checks are written.
Zoning plans for the land need to be changed, but Smith said early talks with city officials have gone well and he sees no obstacles on the horizon. The undergrowth at the far end of the site will need to be cleared to provide views of the river, and a riverside walkway that will eventually connect that area to Stewart Park will need to be funded and constructed.
But Smith sweeps those minor inconveniences off the table.
Instead, he points to a synergy that will make the project a success, families from Fir Grove Park coming in after football games, shoppers from the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market across the street stopping by to play, students from nearby Fremont Middle and Roseburg High schools that visit after school for a good time.
In short, Smith believes he is part of something the community both wants and needs, a venue for important messages of good health delivered through fun family entertainment.
We tried to improve health and well-being, but did it through recreation, Smith said. You should never underestimate the power of recreation.
