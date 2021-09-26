Analysis of Kansas State football’s 31-20 loss to Oklahoma State

STILL WATER, Okla. It may be too early to call it a crossroads, but suffice it to say that Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is looking for answers.

Above all, he wants to see the Wildcats come back from a disappointing 31-20 loss to the No. 22 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday night.

“Adversity hit us for the first time this year, and that’s a reality,” said Klieman, whose Wildcats fell to 3-1, 0-1 in the Big 12. “And how do you react when adversity strikes?

“I am confident that the leadership with our boys will respond to the adversity and we cannot sulk about it. We should be ready to play next week (Oklahoma).”

The Wildcats’ determination was tested early against Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) in a nightmarish first half where the defense seemed defenseless, and save for an opening drive that resulted in a field goal, the offense kept turning its wheels.

More:Kansas State football defensive end Khalid Duke out for the season with leg injury

Klieman got a partial response from his defense, who bounced back to shut out the Cowboys in the second half. That the Wildcats failed to cash in was a bigger concern.

“We didn’t play our best game today and they beat us in scrimmage and we fought in the second half and did some better things in defense in the second half to slow them down,” Klieman said. “But we just couldn’t get through to them and couldn’t get enough things going offensively.

“I said to the guys in the locker room at the end of the day that I’m really convinced we have a good football team and we didn’t play well enough today and we didn’t coach well enough today. With better plans and better plans on both sides of the ball, but we also have to execute.”

What was especially troubling on offense was the Wildcats’ lack of a running game, the bread and butter in their three non-conference wins over Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada. Already without injured senior quarterback Skylar Thompson and with backup Will Howard apparently slammed on the opening drive, the Wildcats generated just 62 yards on the ground.

“It was very disappointing to see 62 rushing yards, and they were going to stack the box and stop the quarterback run with Will, and then we lost Will,” he said. “And then of course Deuce (Vaughn).”

Howard, who led the Wildcats to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in last week’s 38-17 win over Nevada, directed a 68-yard drive to start the game, including a 37-yard run. And Vaughn took a tough yard in fourth to keep it alive at the Cowboy 14-yard line before the drive stalled and Taiten Winkel kicked a 35-yard field goal.

From there it was mostly downhill.

“It all goes back to the execution,” said Vaughn, who was held to 22 rushing yards on 13 carries, though he scored on a 55-yard pass in the third quarter, bringing the Wildcats in 11. It really was all of us.

“We had chances to go out and we all had the same moves. We all had the number of shots we took them on defense and us on offense and they just performed better than us.”

More:Bringing in experienced transfers for next season could help Kansas in 2022 and beyond

For Vaughn, who ran for a career-high 127 yards against Nevada, it ended a series of five straight 100-yard rushing performances dating back to last season. And backup Joe Ervin was limited to one carry for 5 yards after 82 and a touchdown the previous week.

Part of the problem, Klieman said, was an injury to Howard in the first quarter that kept him sidelined for the rest of the half and again in the third quarter, when he made way for Jaren Lewis for the remainder of the game.

“He got injured in the first half and couldn’t go in the first half, and at half time they did some things to work on him and he tried to go into the second half and he just couldn’t,” said Klieman. . said of Howard, who finished with a 28-yard rush on three carries and completed 4 of 12 passes for 50 yards. “He couldn’t run the way he needed to run, and of course we were able to kick off a quarterback run game in that first series.

“And so when we lost Will, it really took some of the play-calling that Mess (offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham) wanted to get rid of because that’s an advantage and it’s not that many years, and so we lost (that element) in the second half.”

Perhaps the most devastating action came late in the first quarter after Spencer Sanders’ 20-yard touchdown pass with 3:26 left Oklahoma State at 14-10. Malik Knowles, who had previously given K-State the lead with a 99-yard kickoff return, was stopped at his 7-yard line on the next.

On the first play, Howard was unable to tackle the snap from the middle and fiddled with it in the end zone where Malcolm Rodriguez recovered to make it 21-10 with just 11 seconds elapsed.

While the attack struggled from start to finish, the Wildcat defense was also unable to get through. Oklahoma State scored on each of its first four possessions, rolling in a total of 295 yards en route to a 31-13 halftime advantage.

The Cowboys finished with a total of 481 yards to 260 for K-State.

“We didn’t tackle, we didn’t get out of the blocks, and then the running back (Jaylen Warren) was a good player, there’s no doubt about that,” said Klieman. “But we were one step slow.

“We couldn’t get a grip. We couldn’t slow down the game enough, whatever you want to say, and we just couldn’t stop.”

The Wildcats were already understaffed with defensive end Khalid Duke for the season, while safety Reggie Stubblefield also stayed home with an injury. They then lost center linebacker and lead tackler Daniel Green on a second quarter targeting call, his second in four games.

“Obviously he was upset, but I told him to keep his head up, (that) I needed him to get me through it, so he did a great job,” said backup Nick Allen who stood up to Green. to bind. linebacker Cody Fletcher for the team leader with 10 tackles. “He held his head up (and) he didn’t show it hit him. He’s a good reason the defense played a pretty solid second half.”

Next up is a home game against Oklahoma, a team that has upset K-State for the past two years.

“Today they got us and we have to get back to work and it’s a long season with a lot of opportunities for us,” said Klieman. “And if we learn from this and keep improving, we have a chance to be okay.”