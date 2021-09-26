Alabama Football – It’s time to start playing the state teams.

Cupcakes. It is a sweet, bread-like food baked in a bowl-shaped form, served in individual portion sizes. They are also college football teams that are nowhere near the elite level of the Power-5 teams (at least most of them). The first definition is that cupcakes are delicious. The second leaves a bad taste in many football fans. Still, it’s something they’ll have to live with until drastic changes are made.

In the past, Nick Saban has spoken out against such gatherings, but he continues to schedule them. And then he complains when his players and fans don’t share the same enthusiasm as for a Miami or a Southern Cal.

Below are Alabama cupcake’s opponents since 2011:

State of Kent 2011 North Texas 2011 Southern Georgia 2011 Western Kentucky 2012 FAU 2012 West Carolina 2012 Colorado state 2013 State of Georgia 2013 Chattanooga 2013 FAU 2014 Southern Miss 2014 West Carolina 2014 ULM 2015 MTSU 2015 Charleston South 2015 Western Kentucky 2016 State of Kent 2016 Chattanooga 2016 Fresno 2017 Colorado state 2017 Mercer 2017 State of Arkansas 2018 ULL 2018 the citadel 2018 State of New Mexico 2019 Southern Miss 2019 West Carolina 2019

Last season, they were originally going to host Georgia State, Kent State, and UT Martin. This year it’s all new tires: Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.

As you’ve probably noticed, several teams keep coming back for more. So not only are they boring matchups, but they are also repetitive.

The main excuse is that no one wants to face the Saban Joyless Murderball if they don’t have to. The Southern Misses and Mercers of the world are taking the game because they love the paychecks that keep their footballs inflated and the electricity on. There’s also the exposure their programs receive, even if it means an ass-whuppin.

As mentioned above, we’re stuck with these games for now. So, what’s the solution? The missing ingredient of this recipe is just a hint of intrigue. For many of you, I suspect the above list doesn’t even lift the needle from zero. But what if UA finally puts an end to the silly old-fashioned boycott of fellow in-state schools? And by that I mean Troy and South Alabama, and to a lesser extent Alabama A&M, Samford, Jacksonville State, and Alabama State (but not UAB. To laugh at those conspiracy-inducing crybabies). Such combinations would certainly arouse more interest from fans and players alike. Chances are, many of these players faced each other in high school or were even teammates. For fans, you know there’s bound to be a neighbor, co-worker, friend, etc. who attended that school. It makes cupcake games a bit more fun.

Every other Power team seems to have no problem with that. Below are just a few similar gatherings that will be on the roster this season:

It is also interesting to point out that every other sports program in Alabama regularly competes against these teams. The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team takes on South Alabama in two short months and against Jacksonville State in December.

Some FOGs and #GOML crowds will protest with outdated reasons dating back to the Bear Bryant years (I hate to be insensitive, but the man died 38 years ago) and even further back to the ridiculous idea that Alabama was 128 years old. Auburn plays ago has helped them grow into what they are today. Even if that’s true, do you really believe that playing South Alabama will turn them into a superpower? Is Troy going to steal recruits from Alabama? Are you really concerned that these teams might beat the Crimson Tide?

Help me out of here. What are you afraid of?

Poll Should Alabama play against Troy and South Alabama in football (#fUAB)? 86% Yes, that would be more interesting than any other game in the state of New Mexico or Kent. (295 votes)

13% No, I’m concerned about what it might do to the program. (46 votes)

341 votes in total



Vote now



Poll Should Alabama play Alabama State, Alabama A&M and Samford in football? 75% Yes, that would be more interesting than any other game with Mercer or Western Carolina. (225 votes)

24% No, I’m worried for some reason. (73 votes)

298 votes in total



Vote now



If you voted No, please share your thoughts below in the comments.