Sachin Tendulkar posts throwback photo with Sara on daughter day

The fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as International Daughter’s Day every year. This year it will be on September 26. On Daughter Day 2021, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback photo with his daughter Sara. The image shows toddler Sara sitting on Sachin’s lap, with her hands in the air, as if indicating a six. Sachin captioned the post: “When you’re around time flies like a 6 too.. you played in this picture! It was so much fun watching you crawl out of my lap and grow into a beautiful young lady. I’m so proud of you and lucky to have a daughter like you. #InternationalDaughtersDay.”

Responding to her father’s wish for Daughters Day, Sara wrote, “I love you,” and added two red heart emojis.

Here’s the picture:

Within an hour of it being shared, the post received more than three lakh likes.

Last year, Sachin had shared a photo with Sara. There, the two were pictured on a yacht in the sea. Sachin threw in a cheeky and witty caption. He wrote: “Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I’m not ashore!”

That wasn’t the only time Sachin used a pun in his caption. In another throwback photo last year with Sara, he used her name as a pun. Sachin can be seen in the photo with Sara in his arms. Both father and daughter are all smiles for the camera. Sachin captioned the photo, “Where else can I get itna “Sara” cuteness!”

Currently, Sachin is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), mentoring Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.