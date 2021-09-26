Sports
Sachin Tendulkar posts throwback photo with Sara on daughter day
Sachin Tendulkar shared an old photo with his daughter Sara Tendulkar on Daughter’s Day.© Instagram
The fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as International Daughter’s Day every year. This year it will be on September 26. On Daughter Day 2021, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback photo with his daughter Sara. The image shows toddler Sara sitting on Sachin’s lap, with her hands in the air, as if indicating a six. Sachin captioned the post: “When you’re around time flies like a 6 too.. you played in this picture! It was so much fun watching you crawl out of my lap and grow into a beautiful young lady. I’m so proud of you and lucky to have a daughter like you. #InternationalDaughtersDay.”
Responding to her father’s wish for Daughters Day, Sara wrote, “I love you,” and added two red heart emojis.
Here’s the picture:
Within an hour of it being shared, the post received more than three lakh likes.
Last year, Sachin had shared a photo with Sara. There, the two were pictured on a yacht in the sea. Sachin threw in a cheeky and witty caption. He wrote: “Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I’m not ashore!”
That wasn’t the only time Sachin used a pun in his caption. In another throwback photo last year with Sara, he used her name as a pun. Sachin can be seen in the photo with Sara in his arms. Both father and daughter are all smiles for the camera. Sachin captioned the photo, “Where else can I get itna “Sara” cuteness!”
Currently, Sachin is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), mentoring Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-posts-throwback-photo-with-sara-on-daughters-day-2554471
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]