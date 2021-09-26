Utah soccer player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting





Utah soccer player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday in Salt Lake City. “We are devastated to hear of Aaron Lowe’s passing,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends along with the other person injured in this tragic incident. Aaron was a wonderful teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by all who crossed him. He will be deeply loved missed.” Salt Lake City police said Lowe, 21, died at the scene in a shooting at a house party in the city’s Sugar House neighborhood. A second person, a woman who was not identified, was also shot and was in critical condition at a local hospital. Police said they first received a call at 10.30pm on Saturday about a noise complaint for the house party and then a second call at 12.20pm on Sunday about a gun fight. No arrests have been made. “Aaron was an amazing young man, a leader on our soccer team and a rock of resilience and courage,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “We’ve been in touch with Aaron’s family and we support them, as well as the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletic programs, and our focus will remain on them.” Lowe, a defensive back, was in his third season with Utah and played in each of the Utes’ first four games this season, including Utah’s win over Washington State on Saturday. Born in Mesquite, Texas, Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, established in honor of the former Utah running back who died in December. Jordan and Lowe were teammates from high school in Mesquite. After Jordan died, Lowe changed his jersey number from number 2 to number 22 to honor his friend. “This talented young man has touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “The Salt Lake City Police Department expresses its condolences and condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also go out to the other person injured in this shooting. Hope for a speedy recovery “These investigations are complex. Detectives have been hard at work identifying the suspect or suspects in this case.” Utah Governor Spencer Cox too tweeted his condolences, saying, “Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time.” ESPN’s Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

