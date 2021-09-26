Rising Utah tennis star Franco Capalbo dominates ITA Regionals – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Jibon ASM Asib Utah Mens’ Tennis players Gernonimo Busleiman and Franco Capalbo celebrate their doubles win during an NCAA dual meet against the Idaho State Bengals at the George Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2021 (Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s tennis team had an outstanding performance in the ITA Regional Finals. The Utes’ own Franco Capalbo managed to capture the coveted title, beating the number 1 in the rankings James Davis in straight sets. The tournament started in earnest on Monday with doubles. The duo of Mathias Gavelin and Bruno Krenn lost their match 8-2, while Rian Ta and Jayson Squishy en route to an 8-3 win. Singles action went really well for the Utes. Every Ute advanced from the round of 64, except for Ta and Blando. The pair were tired of their doubles and couldn’t find the energy to compete in the grueling singles. The round of 32 didn’t go so well for the Utes. Geronimo Buslieman, Bruno Krenn, Matthias Gavelin and Bruno Caula all fell in straight sets. The only two Utes to advance were Franco Capalbo and Fransisco Bastias. Capalbo defeated Sebastian Buxman 6-2, 7-6. Capalbo had to fight to win the tiebreak of the last set and eventually won. Bastias beat Bruno Casino convincing and the match ended in a decisive 6-1 second set. The Utes’ doubles teams, Bastias/Caula and Capalbo/Buslieman, also advanced through the round of 16. On day three, all Utes still in the tournament managed to win and advance to the semi-finals. The doubles of Bastias/Caula fought past a tough ISU pair and won 8-6. Capalbo and Bastias competed in the round of 16. Capalbo took on Tristan Sarapi from WSU. He won the match handily 6-2, 6-3 before Capalbo advanced to the quarterfinals and faced number 5 Jack Barnett of rival BYU. Capalbo faced much more of a challenge against Barnett. Both sets finished 7-5, 7-5, but Capalbos’ clutch factor, slowness and stamina proved too much for Barnett. Bastias defeated No. 11 Eban Straker Meads and no. 31 Robert Baylon en route to the semi-finals with Capalbo. The semi-final was a mixed day for the Utes. Bastias/Caula’s unlikely run ended in an exciting tiebreak in the second set. Bastias also saw his tournament end in heartbreak, as he came out strong by winning the first set against No. 1 seed James Davis, but fell short in the final two sets. Bastias certainly had reason to be proud and played fantastically throughout the tournament. Capalbo continued to beat his dominance outright Bodin Zarkovic despite a hiccup in the second set. After a grueling tournament, the final was played between Davis and Capalbo. Capalbo started strong and finished strong. He won the first set 6-2 and the second and final set of the tournament 6-4. With this victory, Capalbo captured the illustrious ITA regional final trophy. The Utes have a lot to be proud of after this tournament. While some doubles may need rework, the individual Ute performance has been impressive. Utah will be back on the track on October 1. They will be competing in the Idaho State Invitational and will try to build on a great start to the season. [email protected] @ frankad68162488

