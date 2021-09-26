Lewis Hamilton achieves 100th F1 win at Russian Grand Prix, takes season leadership over Max Verstappen





Lewis Hamilton made history at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, taking the win to not only take the lead in the 2021 Formula 1 standings, but also to become the first F1 driver in history to achieve 100 career wins. Here’s the call-up leading up to Hamilton’s historic finish: MORE: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen involved in scary crash at F1 Italian Grand Prix Hamilton already held the F1 record with 99 wins, passing Michael Schumacher’s second place of 91 wins last season. The next active racer on the all-time win list is Sebastian Vettel, who claims 53 career wins. It took a long time to get to 100,” said Hamilton, “and sometimes I wasn’t sure if it was coming. MORE: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen blame each other for causing crash at Italian Grand Prix Hamilton started Sunday’s race five points behind rival Max Verstappen in the 2021 season standings. With his win, he now claims a small two-point lead over Verstappen (246.5-244.5) with just seven races left. Verstappen finished second behind Hamilton in Sunday’s race, minimizing the damage Hamilton could do with his victory in the standings. We didn’t lose that many points today, so that’s really good, Verstappen told his team over the radio. Verstappen started Sunday’s race at the back of the field due to an engine change penalty; however, when the rain hit the Sochi Autodrom, he quickly switched to his intermediate tires and raced his way to a podium finish. Likewise, Hamilton fought back from seventh to pass Lando Norris for the win; the latter chose to stay on the track on slicks and slide off the track. MORE: Lewis Hamilton’s British GP celebration called ‘disrespectful’ by Max Verstappen after crash Hamilton is looking for his eighth overall F1 championship and fifth consecutive. Verstappen, who still claims the season lead in wins (seven, to Hamilton’s five), is looking for the first title of his career. Both Hamilton and Verstappen are coming out of a race at the Italian Grand Prix where they collided in a scary crash; Verstappen jumped the curb and tried to cut in front of Hamilton, causing his car to climb Hamilton’s. Both drivers blamed the other for the crash, with Verstappen saying Hamilton should have left him room for the manoeuvre. Hamilton said Verstappen could have easily avoided the crash. Hamilton and Verstappen were also involved in a crash during the British Grand Prix, with the former winning the race while Verstappen was taken to hospital as a precaution. The next race on the F1 schedule is the Turkish Grand Prix, which will take place from October 8-10.

