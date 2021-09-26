Cricket commentator Mike Haysman calls NZ, ECB withdrawal from Pakistan tour disappointing’





Australian cricket commentator Mike Haysman. Screengrab from Geo.tv Haysman says the ECB is canceling the tour to Pakistan without consulting their players, extremely heartbreaking.

demands that ICC take strict action against such behavior by the ECB.

Says NZC should have brought the issue of security risks to the highest authorities in Pakistan. RAWALPINDI: Renowned international cricket commentator Mike Haysman has said the New Zealand and England cricket boards’ cancellation of the Pakistan tour is extremely disappointing. He said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has missed a golden opportunity to repay Pakistan for its goodwill. In an exclusive conversation with Geo news, the former Australian cricketer said he never felt insecure during his time in Pakistan, adding that the ECB canceling the tour to Pakistan without consulting their players was extremely heartbreaking. Haysman said Pakistan was touring England when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. ECB had a golden opportunity to repay Pakistani cricket with a four-day tour that they sadly missed, he said. The commentator said this was not the first time the ECB had suddenly pulled out of a tour as the board recently withdrew from the South Africa tour, making the pandemic an excuse, when in fact not a single staff member or player was positive tested for COVID-19. The ICC must take strict action against such behavior by the ECB, he demanded. Haysman further stated that NZ Cricket should have raised the issue of security threats to the highest authorities in Pakistan rather than unilaterally canceling the tour. If you play international cricket, you must provide evidence to support your decisions before canceling the tour, Haysman said. He said he has been traveling in and out of Pakistan since 1996 and has never encountered any security problems. Security in Pakistan is slightly above normal for a reason to keep international cricket running smoothly, Haysman said, adding that his presence in Pakistan is important proof that there are no security risks. Haysman is currently in Pakistan to comment on the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. The former cricketer, with over twenty years of commentary experience, believes Pakistan has a different talent than other cricket-playing countries. I always come across two to three new talented cricketers when I visit Pakistan which impresses me a lot, said Haysman, adding that Pakistan is a loving nation and that he will support Pakistani cricket during this difficult time.

