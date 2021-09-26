Sports
Mikey Keene’s Former High School Head Coach Knows What UCF Football Fans Can Expect
ORLANDO – The UCF Football program will see new leadership behind the center next Saturday as it takes on the Navy. Although a freshman, Mikey Keene definitely got the approval of his former Chandler (Ariz.) High School Head Coach Richard Garretson.
Coach Garretson spent 16 years at Servite High School in Orange County, California, one of the top programs in the United States, as a high school soccer coach. He’s been coaching Chandler since he left California and Servite, with a quarterback-focused approach as his specialty. It certainly helped Keene develop before coming to UCF last January.
Here’s what Coach Garretson said about Keene, starting with an overview of Keene’s timeline at Chandler High School and his age.
“Mikey took the reins (at quarterback) in 2019 when I took over the (Chandler) program,” said coach Garretson. “You know his football IQ is beyond his age. Besides, he’s a young kid. He’s not 19 years old. I think he just turned 18.
Coach Garretson also discussed some of Keene’s key attributes and how they match up with UCF’s new head coach.
“You take it into perspective, his ability to lead, have people follow him, he banked over £300 as a senior last year. He is an incredible young man. UCF is in good hands with him.
“coach (Gus) Malzahn knows how to coach offensively and then that team gathers around you.”
Keene as an athlete, not just a footballer:
“When he was a real freshman, Jacob (the starting quarterback) got hurt. So we had to have Mikey in the game. His first ball was a deep ball. It was third down and five. You know, just take the first one down. No, not Mikey. He took a shot (in the field). From then on, he just kept going. He was a pleasure to coach.”
About Keene’s transition to UCF Football:
Think about it. The first time Mikey entered the UCF campus was when he arrived in January because of COVID-19. He never had a chance to experience the campus from a recruiting perspective. Then, suddenly, (UCF Head Coach) Josh Heupel leaves in two weeks. Mikey sticks around. Not many kids can handle that, you know?”
Competing at UCF:
“I told him to go out and win the No. 2 (quarterback) position. If you are the number 2, you are one game away from the number 1 man. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to your quarterback. He is (Keene) ready to go.”
What type of game will Keene play best?
“Well, he’s definitely a man who can create and run. He’s probably the best man I’ve had to do that, including the guys who played in the Pac 12 and the NFL, and he has that innate ability to make those specific throws.
“He understands covers, he understands protection, he understands fronts, he understands open field and closed field. When he was here, he read if it’s an open field, you read this side and if it’s a closed field, you read that side Mikey was the guy in full charge of what happened here in high school.
“If I have kids thrown into this fire, they have a foundation on which Coach Malzahn can build on so he doesn’t have to relearn.”
Keene’s best feature?
“His greatest quality is his ability to lead. He will lead those guys. He will.”
Who is Mikey Keene as quarterback?
“Basically, he’s a quarterback and a playmaker.”
In regards to Keene making his first start:
“I don’t think the moment will be too great for him. Will there be turmoil there? Sure. It’s an anxious time to be a quarterback to begin with. He’s getting that under control. At the level of the high school, he was in the biggest games in the state of Arizona when we won two open division championships, I mean, that guy never lost here.
‘That’s unbelievable, you know? It is not easy. He understands how to get things done.”
For UCF insights, college football news and recruiting information, visit: The Daily Knight podcast; it can be found at iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF information, visit Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my Youtube Channel and Instagram page. Like and subscribe!
Recent articles from Inside The Knights
Can UCF Compete With The SEC For Football Recruits?
Prospect Review: Jacksonville Trinity Christian in Lake City Columbia
A Taste of Jacksonville Trinity Christian in Lake City Columbia
Coach Malzahn strikes the right run-pass balance with Mikey Keene as UCF quarter quarterback
Unsung Heroes: Unrecognized, the UCF football players who help the team to be successful
Breaking UCF Football’s Recruitment Situation in 2022 and 2023
Using Joey Gatewood’s skills to complement Mikey Keene
LeBlanc and Walker, two best UCF football prospects
Week Four College Football Predictions
Evaluating Mikey Keene’s Movie and Defining Him as a Player
UCF running backs and wide receivers helped create an explosive crime
College Football’s intriguing week four matchups could cause disruptions and close games
By going to the Navy, UCF must stay focused
UCF Offensive Line Strengthens Hasty Attack
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/ucf/university-of-central-florida-football/garretson-discusses-keene
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]