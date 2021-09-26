Mikey Keene’s Former High School Head Coach Knows What UCF Football Fans Can Expect

ORLANDO – The UCF Football program will see new leadership behind the center next Saturday as it takes on the Navy. Although a freshman, Mikey Keene definitely got the approval of his former Chandler (Ariz.) High School Head Coach Richard Garretson.

Coach Garretson spent 16 years at Servite High School in Orange County, California, one of the top programs in the United States, as a high school soccer coach. He’s been coaching Chandler since he left California and Servite, with a quarterback-focused approach as his specialty. It certainly helped Keene develop before coming to UCF last January.

Here’s what Coach Garretson said about Keene, starting with an overview of Keene’s timeline at Chandler High School and his age.

“Mikey took the reins (at quarterback) in 2019 when I took over the (Chandler) program,” said coach Garretson. “You know his football IQ is beyond his age. Besides, he’s a young kid. He’s not 19 years old. I think he just turned 18.

Coach Garretson also discussed some of Keene’s key attributes and how they match up with UCF’s new head coach.

“You take it into perspective, his ability to lead, have people follow him, he banked over £300 as a senior last year. He is an incredible young man. UCF is in good hands with him.

“coach (Gus) Malzahn knows how to coach offensively and then that team gathers around you.”

Keene as an athlete, not just a footballer:

“When he was a real freshman, Jacob (the starting quarterback) got hurt. So we had to have Mikey in the game. His first ball was a deep ball. It was third down and five. You know, just take the first one down. No, not Mikey. He took a shot (in the field). From then on, he just kept going. He was a pleasure to coach.”

About Keene’s transition to UCF Football:

Think about it. The first time Mikey entered the UCF campus was when he arrived in January because of COVID-19. He never had a chance to experience the campus from a recruiting perspective. Then, suddenly, (UCF Head Coach) Josh Heupel leaves in two weeks. Mikey sticks around. Not many kids can handle that, you know?”

Competing at UCF:

“I told him to go out and win the No. 2 (quarterback) position. If you are the number 2, you are one game away from the number 1 man. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to your quarterback. He is (Keene) ready to go.”

What type of game will Keene play best?

“Well, he’s definitely a man who can create and run. He’s probably the best man I’ve had to do that, including the guys who played in the Pac 12 and the NFL, and he has that innate ability to make those specific throws.

“He understands covers, he understands protection, he understands fronts, he understands open field and closed field. When he was here, he read if it’s an open field, you read this side and if it’s a closed field, you read that side Mikey was the guy in full charge of what happened here in high school.

“If I have kids thrown into this fire, they have a foundation on which Coach Malzahn can build on so he doesn’t have to relearn.”

Mikey Keene, quarterback, UCF UCF Athletics

Keene’s best feature?

“His greatest quality is his ability to lead. He will lead those guys. He will.”

Who is Mikey Keene as quarterback?

“Basically, he’s a quarterback and a playmaker.”

In regards to Keene making his first start:

“I don’t think the moment will be too great for him. Will there be turmoil there? Sure. It’s an anxious time to be a quarterback to begin with. He’s getting that under control. At the level of the high school, he was in the biggest games in the state of Arizona when we won two open division championships, I mean, that guy never lost here.

‘That’s unbelievable, you know? It is not easy. He understands how to get things done.”

