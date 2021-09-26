



FLORENCE, ala. The University of Tennessee at Martin tennis squad competed in their second consecutive multi-team road event in the early stages of the fall semester 2021, offering an array of prolific appearances in both singles and doubles series against the likes of Alabama A&M, Murray North Alabama state and host institution on Fridays and Saturdays. Seven days after the Austin Peay Fall Tournament ended early due to heavy rainfall in the area, Mother Nature held out this time as the Skyhawks’ eight-player roster put in their most complete effort of the very young season, leading to an overall record of 14-for-27 in addition to a 5-4 point in doubles. the threesome Sina Albersmeier , Mizuki Sakurai , and Ariadna Ondo a total of six of UTM’s nine singles wins over the weekend, culminating in a 9-3 record in one-on-one competition against the Lions and Bulldogs. In addition, junior Jillian Niedzialowski the 48-hour event finished 3-0 in doubles when matched with Sakurai, Amelia Campbell , and real freshmen Lia Espinal . While the team took eight wins on day one, including a pair of doubles wins over Ohio Valley Conference foe Murray State, the Skyhawks’ efficient start to the weekend translated into six W’s on Saturday, finishing with an 8- 1 stretch in total from Albersmeier and Niedzialowski during the two-day event. In fact, Albersmeier never lost a singles or doubles in four attempts all weekend after taking her first individual win the week before, paired with Sakurai and Jule Streif in doubles while taking two more singles wins over UNA and Alabama A&M. The Albersmeier-Sakurai combination matched Niedzialowski and newcomer Espinal’s first combination by winning one W each against Murray State to open the invitation to four teams on a high note with 2-1 in the doubles. The Skyhawks reached two straight 6-1 decisions in the same format against Alabama A&M (of the tandems of Niedzialowski-Sakurai and Albersmeier-Streif) later in the afternoon, taking the momentum off their hot start in a 4-2 singles performance about the host of Lions, where Espinal, Sakurai and Ondo finished the first day with three consecutive UTM wins. Saturday brought similar fortunes to Coach Williams and co., where the doubles duo of Niedzialowski and Campbell gave the team its fifth win in the two-on-two format against North Alabama. UT Martin’s most impressive performance of the entire weekend marked the middle portion of the second day, where the Skyhawks set a 5-1 singles score on the Bulldogs with a combined score of 69-29. While the Navy and Orange couldn’t match that singles output in the final stretch of the tournament that faced the Racers, it was still a hugely positive display for UTM by setting a final doubles record of 5-4 after this. to an even .500 in singles at 9-9. After three weekends in a row of fall leagues, the Skyhawks will enjoy a week off once they get home from Florence, in preparation for their penultimate date on the semester schedule in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on October 9.e. Third in a Hidden Dual against the hosts of the Southeast Missouri Redhawks and Saint Louis, UTM is now setting their sights on the penultimate fall event for the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in late October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utmsports.com/news/2021/9/26/tennis-utm-tennis-collects-14-individual-wins-in-four-team-north-alabama-tournament.aspx

