Wisconsin Badgers Women’s Hockey: Defending Open Season National Champions with Sweep





The back-to-back national champion Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team took to the ice for the first time this weekend in the 2021-22 season and, boy, did they look like they had a three-peat in the brain. UW traveled to play the Lindenwood Lions and won both games with a combined 18-1 score. Wisconsin was led by sophomore forward Casey OBrien, who scored twice in an 8-1 win on Friday night and then scored four (!!!!) goals on Saturday to beat the Lions 10-0. She became the first Badger to record a natural hat-trick since Hilary Knight did against RPI during the 2010-11 season. I just have a lot more fun playing this year, I have a lot more confidence and I think this weekend I showed that our whole team, especially my linemates, have a lot of fun playing together. We showed that this weekend, OBrien said after Saturday’s win. Wisconsin has historically started their seasons quickly as they went undefeated in September with a 19-0-1 record and are also undefeated against Lindenwood with a 19-0-0 ledger against the Lions. On Friday night, OBrien and Maddi Wheeler each scored twice, while Sophie Shirley and Daryl Watts added three assists each. Watts also scored her first goal of the season, moving her up the NCAA record books as the senior ranks 14th in career goals with 109, while moving to a tie for 12th in NCAA history in points with 244. . UW legend Brianna Decker and Boston College stand out as Haley Skarupa. Five Badgers made their debut on Friday night, including Jane Gervais, who played the last 20 minutes in the net for UW. Gervais also played the third period of the second game, conceding zero goals on four shots. Top goalkeeper Kennedy Blair started game one, while Cami Kronish started game two. Four Badgers registered their first career points in the second game of the series when Kendra Nealey, Sarah Wozniewicz, Mayson Toft and Marianne Picard all earned assists on Saturday afternoon. Nicole LaMantia had three assists for UW on Saturday to lead the defense. Head coach Mark Johnson was happy to cycle through a number of players in this series to give everyone some ice time. The main thing is that everyone has to play. We were able to hand out a few minutes to our goalkeepers and everyone felt it. For the players, with 11 attackers, they were kind of mixed and matched so that people could play with different people than they normally would. Overall you look at the script and it was pretty well written. We just managed to run it. I’m really happy with the way things turned out, Johnson said after Saturday’s win. Wisconsin continues its road swing with a trip to Merrimack next weekend. The first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Warriors will take place on Friday at 1:00 PM CT, while the two teams wrap up their series on Saturday at 1:00 PM CT.

