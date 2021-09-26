Next week: farmers Bharat Bandh; new faces to join Congress | Latest news India

It was JRR Tolkien who, describing the ring on which one of the literary masterpieces of the 20th century, The Lord of the Rings is based, said: One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all. and bind them in the darkness.

The National Health ID won’t rule us all, but it’s the first step in bringing Indians together to manage their health records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide rollout of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) on Monday, September 27, which will assign each citizen a unique digital health ID that will contain all of the person’s medical records.

The Health ID is intended to standardize the process of identifying a person across all healthcare providers, with the aim of ensuring that the created medical records are provided to the correct person or accessed by the user of the health information with the appropriate consent.

The initiative renamed Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) essentially consists of four main building blocks: a unique digital health ID, a registry for healthcare professionals, a registry of health institutions and electronic health records.

Will the National Health ID be as revolutionary as Aadhaar? We’ll have to wait and watch.

The opposition has raised concerns about privacy and data control, but the government continues anyway.

The government may come under some pressure due to the Bharat Bandh being summoned today by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. It remains to be seen what response it gets, but the build-up has been a high-profile event across the country.

The Congress party, the mainstay of the opposition at the national level, will see two new faces join the party: fiery student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani.

In Kerala, the trial of deposed Bishop Franco Mulakkal resumes in a local court in Kottayam. In the same state, the PCC list of office holders will be published this weekend. AICC Secretary General Tariq Anwar arrived in the state for last-minute consultations.

In West Bengal, the only topic of discussion seems to be the Bhabanipur elections on 30 September. Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting to keep her prime ministerial berth.

Elections for the seats of Samserganj and Jangipur will also be held on the same day. The count is expected on October 3.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court will hear petitions about the increased reservation of OBC from 14% to 27%. The hearing will take place on September 30. After the state government submits its response on September 8, the court is likely to rule on suspending the enforcement of the reservation. Bihar will also experience phase two of panchayat polls from September 29. It will soon be raining elections.

Less than a week of the current monsoon season remains. The cumulative rainfall for the monsoon season from June-September 2021 to September 25, 8:30 am is 841.74 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gridded rainfall dataset. This is about one percent more than the average of 833.45 mm of precipitation for this interval in the 1961-2010 period, which is called the Long Period Average (LPA). This is also an improvement from the 0.1% deficit on September 18. Certainly, last year’s cumulative rainfall until September 25 was 941.3 mm, 13% more than the LPA.

In sports, the IPL heads towards the play-offs with Delhi Capitals leading the way, Sunrisers Hyderabad virtually out of whack and Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals struggling to stay afloat.

The Asian Table Tennis Championships kick off on September 28 with controversy over the exclusion of India’s No. 1 player Manika Batra from the roster. Meanwhile, India’s top wrestlers head to Norway for the World Wrestling Championship, which begins on October 2.