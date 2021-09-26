Gamecock’s Drop Road Match at Texas A&M





COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS South Carolina volleyball dropped the opening game of the SEC game at Texas A&M (9-3, 2-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. The Gamecock offense had its second lowest output of the season, with 34 kills and a 0.152 success rate. The team goes to 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the opening week of the SEC game. SET ONE:Mental setbacks for South Carolina helped Texas A&M early on, as the home side had only five kills in the first 15 points, but received eight points directly from the Gamecocks’ unforced fouls (five unblocked fouls, two serves, one setting ) to take the lead. Neither team was able to walk away with the set, but three errors in a row for Carolina pushed the Aggies ahead 21-18 and the home side carried the win to 25-22. Ellie Ruprich shone on both offense and defense, leading the team with four kills on five swings and also added three blocks (two solo), but the rest of the offense combined for eight kills and seven errors on 30 swings. TWO SETTINGS:As the offense took hold, the South Carolina defense propelled the team early into the second. Four blocks helped the Gamecocks to a 17-13 lead, but the Aggies used a 3-0 run to narrow the lead to one. While the South Carolina block started the set strong, it was the A&M block that finished the set strong. which the Gamecocks failed to bounce back in a 25-22 final. SET THREE:Texas A&M used a big run early in the set to gain momentum and carried it to a 25-18 final to close out the game. AN Lauren McCutcheon ace gave South Carolina a 7-5 lead early, but the Aggies scored 10 of the next 12 runs to take the lead for good. The Gamecocks had the lowest kill count of the game, with nine hitting .147 compared to 16 kills and a .250 success rate for the home side. REMARKABLE The Gamecocks were able to control A&M’s dynamic 1-2 punch of Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon, who each came into the day averaging over 3.50 kills per set, but combined for 14 kills on 48 swings with nine faults.

Kyla Manning left no zeros in her box score, totaling 10 kills, seven digs, three blocks, two aces and an assist.

Ellie Ruprich finished with seven blocks (two solo) to the game, the most by a Gamecock in a three-set match so far this season. It's also a new season high for the middle sophomores.

Sunday was the first game of this season in which the Gamecocks lost a game in which they scored more aces and blocks than their opponent.

Over the three sets, the team committed 23 unforced errors, 11 unblocked attacking errors, seven service errors, three setting errors and two blocking errors. By comparison, Texas A&M had 15.

Sunday marked only the second time this season that the team batted under .200 in a game last time against Pittsburgh on August 28. NEXT ONE The Gamecocks will continue with road games into week two of conference play and will play in their first series this fall. South Carolina travels to Missouri for games on back-to-back nights against the Tigers, with a 7:30 PM ET game Thursday night and an 8:00 PM ET rematch Friday. Thursday is on the SEC Network+, Friday is national on the SEC Network.

