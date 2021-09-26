Jacobs rushes Rustin to banner win – PA Prep Live





Week five of the school football season was very interesting and in some cases surprising. League races are starting to take shape and the district playoffs are taking on some significance as the district playoffs are only five weeks away. West Chester Rustin advanced to 3-1 on the season with a thrilling 16-14 win over previously unbeaten Downingtown East. The Golden Knights rolled in 304 yards and came away with a very big win. the road doesn’t get any easier for the Cougars hosting undefeated Unionville this Friday. For Downingtown East, receiver Mike Giordino had a big game, catching six passes for 135 yards. For the Golden Knights, Dayshawn Jacobs was great, rushing for 190 yards and becoming the area leader in rushing yards with 783 yards in just four games. Coatesville hurt West Chester Henderson a lot by beating the Warriors 48-0. It was the second consecutive shutout for the Coatesville-defense, which scored some outs last week in a 35-0 win over Avon Grove. This all came after the Red Raiders dealt with some common offenses in Perkiomen Valley and William Penn York in weeks two and three. Speaking of defense, the Malvern Prep Friars continue to crush the opposition by taking down Berks Catholic 37-7. The Friars have now given up a paltry 17 points in four games. Malvern Prep now has a week to see you before he travels to play against Archbishop Spaulding’s undefeated team in Severn, Maryland. Conestoga is 4-1 on the season as the Pioneers have beaten teams they should have beaten in Harriton, Penncrest and Lower Merion. The Pioneers are now getting into the flesh of their schedule with the top half of the Central League on their schedule. Quarterback Calvin Shirley and receiver Peter Detweiller are one of the best combos in the Central League. Avon Grove defeated Great Valley 20-14 on Friday night. The Red Devils got a big game from their defense and defensive end Josh Reuter is one of the best linemen in the Ches-Mont League. Sophomore year head coach Joe Coffey is slowly trying to make the Avon Grove program more relevant in the Ches-Mont National Division after some very lean years for the Red Devils. Downingtown West handled West Chester East easily, 35-7, while the Whippets took a 35-0 lead at halftime over the scoreless Vikings. Whippet linebacker Will Mahmud had a sparkling 19-yard interception return for a touchdown in the win. Mahmud along with Ryan Waters make up a very capable linebacking corps in Downingtown West. Around District 1, Garnet Valley continues to roll as the Jaguars blew out Strath Haven 42-7. This happened on a night when North Penn made a difficult 21-14 decision from Pennridge. The only 6A teams still undefeated are Garnet Valley, North Penn, Ridley and Quakertown. And on a losing note, once mighty Pennsbury is now 0-5 and the Falcons, whose fans constantly complained about former head coach Galen Snyder, are now struggling to set up even one touchdown per game. Under Snyder, Pennsbury has always been a force in District 1, winning the District 1 6A crown in 2014 with his ground and pound attack.

