At age 89, ‘super senior’ tennis player is no match for status quo





Margaret Canby and Rose Austin are proof that age is just a number.

HOUSTON Has the game passed her? Not even close. A better question is: can tennis keep up with Margaret Canby? Canby is 89. She lives in San Antonio. And you still fight for equality? KHOU 11 sports reporter Jason Bristol asked. Absolutely, Canby said. You know, if they have something for the men, we want it for the women too. It has almost always been Margaret’s approach. She has won about 40 different tennis championships and is in the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame. Canby currently plays the National Senior Women’s Clay Court Championships at the Houston Racquet Club in the 85-89 division with her doubles partner, Rose Austin, of Naples, Florida. Austin is almost 87. We call it old lady tennis, Canby said with a smile. The idea is to drive them back as far as possible and the next shot should be a drop shot just over the net because we don’t run as well as we used to. It’s still impressive. This weekend the National Senior Women’s Clay Court Championships were played. However, this story is less about forehand shots and more about the background of this duo. Canby and Austin took part in the International Tennis Federations Super Senior World Championships in Croatia two years ago. There’s nothing like it, Austin said. When we stood there, and they played the national anthem… the flag was raised and it was fantastic. The trip would not have been possible if Canby had not insisted that their age group be included. I called the USTA (United States Tennis Association) and I said, You know, you’re false advertising because you say tennis is a sport for life, and it is. (But) Where is our team (from 85 years)?’ And so they voted and decided to send a women’s team. Do they still suffer from losses at their age? ‘Of course! said Austin. We want to win!’ The status quo is no match for an ace like Canby.

