Hockey: Ohio dominates John Carroll again in 8-0 win to complete season opening





There was something about the number eight for Ohio this weekend. Ohio closed a season-opening season for John Carroll with an 8-0 win to equal the first game’s goal tally, but this time stuck to Saturday night’s shutout at Bird Arena. For the second time in two games, Ohio got off to a hot start as captain Drew Magyar opened the scoring in under five minutes. After that, however, John Carroll avoided the same barrage of the first period that sank it on Friday. The Blue Streaks played a physical period to keep play slow and limit the Bobcats’ scoring opportunities. That approach worked for about eight minutes, as the Bobcats were suppressed until senior striker Alex Singley found the net from afar to make it 2-0. Fellow senior Scott Bagby added a third with just over a minute left in the period, and Ohio was in on it. Junior forward Andrew Wells put the Bobcats 4-0 91 seconds into the second period, and that took the wind out of the Blue Streaks sails. The Bobcats appeared to be on cruise control for the rest of the game. For the second night in a row, the crowd was energetic from the start, but they really got into the game about halfway through the second period when a scuffle broke out in John Carroll’s defensive zone. It resulted in a power play for the Blue Streaks, but that turned out to be a bit of false hope. Just 30 seconds into the John Carroll power play, Ohio freshman defenseman Spencer Schons picked up the puck on the left side of the ice and drove to the net. He shot it cleanly home and the crowd exploded, giving Ohio the boost it needed to kill the penalty and finish the period strong. While six different players found the net for the Bobcats, it was last season’s top scorer, Magyar, who led the way. He scored two goals, including the opener, and was a constant threat against the Blue Streaks. After scoring 12 goals in a shortened season last year, Magyar has opened his account for 2021-22. It’s good to go out in the first few games and get the monkey off you, Magyar said. It’s important to get those first ones early and just set the tone for the rest of the season. There was a lot of tone for the Bobcats in this opening series. They defeated the Blue Streaks 16-1, beating them 91-32 in two games over the weekend. The Bobcats appeared to be in complete control of the majority of both games. With fans back in the building for the first time in over a year and a half, Ohio gave its supporters plenty to cheer about and it’s clear it was a relief to have them back at Bird Arena. It’s a different feeling to be here with the fans, said Magyar. Last year you could just tell that something was missing every time you stepped on the ice. We love the Bobcat fans and were glad they were back. @willocunningham [email protected]

