White Sox vs. Indians – Game Recap – September 26, 2021

CLEVELAND — Lucas Giolito threw six scoreless innings, Eloy Jimnez had a two-run single and the AL Central-champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Sunday.

Chicago took its first Central title since 2008 by defeating the Indians in a doubleheader opener on Thursday, but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.

The White Sox lost two out of three to the Indians after the division shutdown, including a 6-0 loss on Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa was happy to see his team react.

We had the climax of the clinch and yesterday we were close again, said La Russa. We cannot maintain our lead this way. Today you saw everyone out there, lots of energy, good live action, making plays, getting singles. Every once in a while you have a game that you have to tackle and we handled it really well.

Giolito (11-9) gave up five hits, struckout six and threw 100 pitches. Cleveland moved just two runners to third base off Giolito, who escaped his biggest threat by knocking out Owen Miller with men on first and second base to close out sixth.

I’m pretty tough to finish strong and be prepared to go into the playoffs, said Giolito, who will get a fresh start before the postseason. Trying to get off to a good start. I wanted to go at least six innings, so we accomplished those goals today.

Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks threw the ninth for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Jimnez’s two-run single gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the third. Yasmani Grandal, who had three hits, and Leury Garca added RBI-singles.

Garcas double and walks to Jos Abreu and Grandal loaded the bases in the third. Jimnez lined out to the left.

Grandal’s single put Chicago ahead in the first. Garcas single made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Billy Hamilton was credited with a steal of home in the eighth. He led off with a single and was third on Tim Anderson’s single. Anderson broke for second with Garca batting and got into a rundown. The Indians pitched to third when Hamilton slid down the line. Hamilton headed home and slid across the plate to beat third baseman Yu Changs to Roberto Prez.

Myles Straw had an RBI single in the seventh off of Michael Kopech, but Garrett Crochet caused Jos Ramrez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez was found safe, which would have scored scar Mercado, but the call was quashed after a video review.

I haven’t seen a doubles game with Ramrez against us all year, said La Russa. That was a great escape.

Triston McKenzie (5-8) gave up three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Anthony Gose, who made his third Major League-appearance as a pitcher, struckout two batters in the fifth.

McKenzie, who had shoulder problems while pitching in the minors, threw 116 innings during his rookie season.

This is just part of the growing pains and you learn from it, says interim manager DeMarlo Hale. “It’s something that we keep in mind because we know that this has been a workload that has been a little stronger and higher than previous years.

THE FINALE

Cleveland will play its last home game on Monday as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The team will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti does not have a date on which Indian signage will be removed outside and within the ballpark.

It’s a huge undertaking, he said. The specific timeline, I’m not really sure about that.”

NO REST

Both teams had planned a day off on Monday, but rain showers from last week changed that. The White Sox play in Detroit, while the Indians host Kansas City. The make-up games are necessary due to postponement Sept 22.

SOX PITCHING UPDATES

Left-handed Carlos Rodn is tentatively scheduled to start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He was eliminated after three innings against Detroit in his last start because he felt pain in his arm.

La Russa said righthander Dylan Cease will start the final game of the regular season against Detroit. Cease sustained a large bruise to his right triceps after being hit by the comebacker Bradley Zimmers on Friday.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: OR Brian Goodwin (lower back cramps) was placed on the 10-day injured list, putting his postseason roster status in question.

Indians: INF Nolan Jones, one of the organization’s top prospects, underwent surgery to stabilize a high ankle sprain. The expected recovery time is three to five months.

NEXT ONE

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.18) has not won since Aug 16. Hes 0-1 in three starts against the Tigers this season.

Indians: RHP Paul Quantrill (7-3, 2.82) held the Royals to one run in 6 2/3 innings on September 21.

