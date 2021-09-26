Englands Moeen Ali quits Test cricket and focuses on whiteball format | Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali will announce his retirement from Test cricket on Monday morning after notifying England captain Joe Root and Chris Silverwood, the head coach and national selector, of the decision last week.

Moeen had pondered his future in the Test with those closest to him during the recent India series, after the 34-year-old all-rounder began to question his ability to concentrate in the longest format. His decision was made before details of quarantine and living conditions for the Ashes tour to Australia were sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday.

While England are optimistic that the said arrangements will not lead to a large number of withdrawals, Moeen simply feels he has run his race after 64 test caps and is now looking to specialize in white-ball cricket for England, in county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments. He plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on a 700,000 contract.

Silverwood and Root were understanding as they pondered their Ashes plans. Moeen is still part of the lineup looking to win the T20 World Cup for that tour and shared their gratitude for a test career that started in 2014 and returned five centuries, 195 wickets, 28 test wins and nine series wins.

Moeen was a mainstay of the test team until the 2019 Ashes, returning this summer against India when, in the absence of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, the team needed a proven all-rounder to balance the squad. Although the comeback was one of the only fleeting inspirations, Root elevated him to the position of vice-captain for the fourth Test at the Oval when Jos Buttler was on paternity leave.

Had the fifth Test not been cancelled, Moeen might even have become the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 career runs and claim 200 wickets. As it is, and perhaps fitting for a career where supporters often wanted more, he is short 84 runs and five wickets to join an elite group of cricketers that includes the likes of Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Garfield Sobers.

A final batting average of 28.29 fell short of expectations for an elegant southpaw who made a challenging unbeaten 108 against Sri Lanka in just his second Test, but then occupied every position from one to nine to suit the needs of the teams.

Moeen Ali (center) celebrates his hat-trick against South Africa in 2017. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

As an attacking off-spinner who got drift, dip and turn, but who also occasionally struggled to hold down batsmen, he was a match winner in his day; only Derek Underwood (297 wickets) and Graeme Swann (255) have more Test casualties among English spinners, while his five five-wicket hauls have been surpassed only by Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad since his debut.

There have been significant highlights including 25 wickets and 252 runs in the 3-1 win against South Africa in 2017, a hat-trick series to seal the win at the Oval and bowling England to series wins at home against India in 2014 and 2018 In 2016, he racked up four Test centuries in the calendar year, a feat only Root and Alastair Cook have recorded among Englishmen in the past decade.

But the form fluctuated wildly, trying to balance the demands of three formats. Only Root (248) and Buttler (231) have played for England more often since Moeen won the first of 214 caps and there have been lows along the way. Although an Ashes winner in 2015, in the series in 2017-18 was his toughest stint, averaging 19 with the bat and 115 with the ball during a 4-0 loss.

That experience, his gut feeling during the India series and the prospect of months on the road this winter all contributed to the recent decision to specialize. But overall, his career in the Test of late can be regarded as one of the most significant, both as a role model for the British Asian community and as a high-profile and popular Muslim athlete who openly and proudly displayed his faith.