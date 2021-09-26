‘Elite’ stamp stripped of defense until further notice





Doesn’t the off-season feel like ages ago for the Washington Football Team? It certainly does, and fans certainly hope they can hit the rewind button now, because Ron Rivera’s side is headed in the wrong direction. A familiar theme from the young season reared its ugly head in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, who operated as if they were facing a college defense. We hate to even think it, let alone say it, but it might be time to call a spade a spade. Not only should Washington’s defenses be stripped of the “elite” stamp until further notice, but it’s fair to call them a bad group. Sorry if that opinion offends anyone, but it’s true. Elite defenses take to the road and hold out against a powerful offense. Bad defenses take the road and don’t even give their team a chance to compete. That’s exactly what the Washington defense did on Sunday, though the offense was nothing to write home about either. Bills with 27 points in the first half on a good WFT defense – looks like they are well on their way to repeating juggernaut status. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 26, 2021 Washington’s defense was an embarrassment against Buffalo on Sunday. Don’t fall into the trap, folks. Washington’s defense hasn’t given us any evidence to believe it’s right. Last year it was an absolute wrecking ball. This year? Making a drive touchdown in the opening is allowed in all three games. At one point on Sunday, the opponents were 4-of-7 (57%) on third and 10 or more yards against Jack Del Rio’s unit. If we’re honest, the final score, while extremely skewed, didn’t accurately reflect how badly Buffalo beat the football team. Without a 73-yard touchdown from Antonio Gibson and Dustin Hopkins restoring his own kick-off deep in Buffalo territory, who knows what the score would have been. Also, let’s not forget that during the first two games, Josh Allen looked like a shell of his MVP candidate himself. In Week 3, Allen was 47-of-84 (55.9%) for 449 yards, three TDs, one interception, and two fumbles (one lost). Those numbers correspond to a crappy rating of 77.4 passers-by. On Sunday, Allen returned to MVP form, finishing 32-of-43 (74.4%) for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He later added a hasty score to rub salt into the wound. Only three games, but Washington’s defense has been way too overhyped this season. They hardly stopped anyone in 3 games. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021 Again, elite defense won’t let that happen. Elite defense doesn’t look completely helpless against elite offense. Elite defense won’t admit 17 play, Score drives of 93 meters that take more than eight minutes off the clock and put games on ice. Elite defenses are not fired in third place (the accounts were 8-for-15 on Sunday) in three consecutive games. Elite defenses do not allow 27 points in the first half. We could go on, but you get the point. Fans and analysts had high hopes for Washington’s defense, which… seems to have gotten stronger with the additions made in the off-season. At the moment this is an undisciplined group that bleeds on adversity and allows 25-30 points per game. That is to be expected until further notice.

