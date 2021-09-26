Milwaukee Brewers takes division title in last home game

The final home game of the 2021 regular season was a memorable one for the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans. Actually, the whole weekend was special.

The Brewers looked after their own business and forgot about the never-lost St. Louis Cardinals. On Sunday afternoon, the Brewers pitched the New York Mets, 8-4, to take the NL Central crown with a sold-out crowd of 43,430 spectators at American Family Field.

Yes, the Cardinals won again, beating the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for their 16th consecutive win, a franchise record, but it didn’t matter. The best St. Louis can do is win the second wildcard berth as the Brewers prepare for the NL Division Series after winning the NL Central for the third time (also in 2011 and 2018).

BOX SCORE:Brewers 8, Mets 4

The Brewers will have home field advantage in the NLDS and will play in Atlanta or Philadelphia. They conclude their season with three games in St. Louis and three in Los Angeles.

Milwaukee entered the final 10-game home standings with a magic number of five, but it was stuck at three for five days when they dropped the series finale to Chicago and were swept by the Cardinals in four games. They then took matters into their own hands and won New York in three games to take one game off the magic number each day.

With the crowd roaring on every pitch, closer Josh Hader sealed the deal for the Brewers in the ninth, knocking out the side in a row. As the final out was recorded, the players flocked to the center of the infield, harassing each other as confetti and streamers filled the air.

The day marked a special moment in franchise history, assuming the Brewers won the game. A packed house showed up at Bob Uecker talking bobblehead day and Ryan Braun was honored with a farewell ceremony on the pitch before the match.

That left it up to the team to make it to the division and make it a memorable final home weekend.

“With everything that happened this weekend, the fact that it happened today worked about as well as we could have hoped,” said manager Craig Counsell. “It was a special weekend here, a special weekend for Brewers fans. We gave them a great weekend.

“For a Brewers fan, this weekend is as good as it gets. A great weekend to be a Brewers fan.”

As for knocking out a divisional race team that has won 16 in a row, Counsell said: “A big compliment to the Cardinals right now. They’re doing great things. It’s unbelievable what they’re doing at this point in the season.

“We gave ourselves the chance to pull it off today because we played a great series this weekend.”

Not that it was easy. The game started off a bit rough when Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, trailing one in the top of the first, got into a 3-2 fastball by Freddy Peralta and sent it into right field for his 18th homer of the game. season.

That 1-0 lead was short-lived. Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the inning with a walk by Carlos Carrasco and Willy Adames followed with a long homerun to left field, his second since returning from a quadriceps injury early this week.

“We needed these wins,” Adames said of sweeping the Mets and taking care of business at home. “That was big when we scored a few runs in the first inning after they scored. That was big for us as a team. I’m just happy to be a part of this.

“We know we have to go to St. Louis now and continue to compete and win games and prepare for the playoffs now. It’s impressive; (the Cardinals) have played such great baseball. will see them (on the route).

Carrasco painted himself in a corner in the second inning by walking Wong and Adames with one down to load the bases. He paid for it when Christian Yelichs grounder to send home a run first and Eduardo Escobar hit a sharp single to the right, tapping in two more to put the Brewers on top, 5-1.

After crossing the second and third inning, Peralta ran into problems quickly in the fourth. Michael Conforto led off with a single to the middle, Pete Alonso doubled to the right and Javier Bez knocked them both in with a double to the left.

With the score, 5-3, a runner on second base and no outs, Peralta had to intervene and he did. Jonathan Villar popped out, Jeff McNeil flied out to the right, Tyrone Taylor made a running catch into the hole and Toms Nido struckout to make it a two run game.

The up and down play by Peraltas continued with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, then more problems followed in the sixth. Trailing one, Alonso walked and Bez singled to the left, and that was all for the Brewers-starter.

Lefty Brent Suter struckout Villar, but pinch-hitter Kevin Pillar blew a single into shallow left to send Alonso home and make it a one-run game.

Seeking to regain their cushion, the Brewers did just that with three runs in the bottom of the inning, getting a big helping hand from the Mets. Trailing one, pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach walked Jeurys Familia and Wong just missed a homer to the middle, hitting a drive high into the wall to send pinch-runner Eric Lauer into third.

“I thought Kolten Wong had a great weekend,” Counsell said. “Just the at bats and the pressure he put on to get on base for those guys in the middle of the order was amazing.”

Adames followed with a bounce to third baseman Villar, who hesitated, looked home and then threw past first base when Lauer ran on contact. With runners on second and third base and one deficit, lefty Aaron Loup retired from Yelich with a pop-up.

Shortly after, Escobar grounded into the hole that should have been the third out, but his one-hop throw to first eluded Alonso, scoring two runs and giving the Brewers an 8-4 lead.

Rookie lefty Aaron Ashby took over in the seventh and ran into problems when he hit Brandon Nimmo with a one down pitch, then surrendered a two-out bloop single to Conforto’s left. Ashby stopped it there by striking out Alonso on a bad substitution.

In a very good sign for the Brewers bullpen, Devin Williams shrugged off a recent calf strain to pitch a 1-2-3 eighth inning. The Brewers weren’t sure at the time of the injury whether Williams should be on the injured list, but he looked good in putting the Mets in order.

“We gave him some time and were conservative with it, and he was ready to leave today,” Counsell said. “All signs are good for the future.”

