Sports
Auckland teams miss start of domestic cricket season
All four sides in Auckland and the Northern Districts will miss the opening rounds of the domestic cricket season as Auckland is at level 3.
The four-day Plunket Shield competition starts on October 23, but Auckland and the Northern Districts won’t compete until November 7.
The women’s competition starts on October 30, but Auckland, Northern Districts, Canterbury and Wellington won’t start their campaigns until November 6.
Reigning Plunket Shield champions Canterbury kick off the season on Saturday, October 23, with Central Districts in Hagley Oval, while in the Basin Reserve, Wellington will host Otago.
Central Districts and Otago kick off the women’s Hallyburton Johnston Shield season on October 30 and 31 at Saxon Oval.
It is the first domestic matches for women to be played in Nelson.
The Auckland men’s team will have to wait until round three to start their Plunket Shield season on Sunday, November 7.
Their first round match against Northern Districts and the second round match with Canterbury have been postponed, with details of all rescheduled matches to be confirmed by New Zealand Cricket at a later date.
Last season’s women’s finalists Auckland and defending champions Canterbury will also have a delayed start to their campaigns, which will kick off with a double-header weekend in Rangiora on November 6 and 7.
Northern Districts women have five players in Auckland, so they open their summer against Wellington, at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, on the same weekend (November 6 and 7).
Canterbury will be out to defend their unprecedented amount of four trophies from last season, with only the T20 Super Smash men’s title eluding them last summer.
GM of Cricket Operations for NZC, Catherine Campbell, recognized the complexities of organizing this season’s games amid a Covid 19 Delta outbreak.
“It was definitely a challenge,” she says.
“I want to thank all six Major Associations and their teams, along with the CPA, for their help and cooperation.
“We needed to take a flexible approach to enable players to perform at their best and maximize play opportunities – while of course complying with government requirements and ensuring the health and well-being of all participants is protected.
“The schedule has changed until yesterday and could very well change again if the Auckland Level 3 Lockdown continues. We will cross that bridge when we get there – we are confident we have room in the schedule to make up matches if desired .”
A new feature of this season’s Men’s One-Day Men’s Competition is that the first four rounds (12 matches) will be played as midweek matches between Super Smash weekends, giving players continuity in the cue ball.
NZC has confirmed that the Super Smash will mainly be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season, with details on the T20 calendar to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Entering its 51st summer, the Ford Trophy season begins November 30 and ends February 26.
The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final will be held on February 19, while the eighth round of the four-day Plunket Shield action kicks off on March 28 to conclude the scheduled season.
Campbell said the March 31 deadline would provide the option to reschedule lockdown-affected Auckland matches in a feasible window of early April.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/452384/auckland-teams-to-miss-start-of-domestic-cricket-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]