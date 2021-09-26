Auckland teams miss start of domestic cricket season

All four sides in Auckland and the Northern Districts will miss the opening rounds of the domestic cricket season as Auckland is at level 3.



Photo: Photosport Ltd 2021

The four-day Plunket Shield competition starts on October 23, but Auckland and the Northern Districts won’t compete until November 7.

The women’s competition starts on October 30, but Auckland, Northern Districts, Canterbury and Wellington won’t start their campaigns until November 6.

Reigning Plunket Shield champions Canterbury kick off the season on Saturday, October 23, with Central Districts in Hagley Oval, while in the Basin Reserve, Wellington will host Otago.

Central Districts and Otago kick off the women’s Hallyburton Johnston Shield season on October 30 and 31 at Saxon Oval.

It is the first domestic matches for women to be played in Nelson.

The Auckland men’s team will have to wait until round three to start their Plunket Shield season on Sunday, November 7.

Their first round match against Northern Districts and the second round match with Canterbury have been postponed, with details of all rescheduled matches to be confirmed by New Zealand Cricket at a later date.

Last season’s women’s finalists Auckland and defending champions Canterbury will also have a delayed start to their campaigns, which will kick off with a double-header weekend in Rangiora on November 6 and 7.

Northern Districts women have five players in Auckland, so they open their summer against Wellington, at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, on the same weekend (November 6 and 7).

Canterbury will be out to defend their unprecedented amount of four trophies from last season, with only the T20 Super Smash men’s title eluding them last summer.

GM of Cricket Operations for NZC, Catherine Campbell, recognized the complexities of organizing this season’s games amid a Covid 19 Delta outbreak.

“It was definitely a challenge,” she says.

“I want to thank all six Major Associations and their teams, along with the CPA, for their help and cooperation.

“We needed to take a flexible approach to enable players to perform at their best and maximize play opportunities – while of course complying with government requirements and ensuring the health and well-being of all participants is protected.

“The schedule has changed until yesterday and could very well change again if the Auckland Level 3 Lockdown continues. We will cross that bridge when we get there – we are confident we have room in the schedule to make up matches if desired .”

A new feature of this season’s Men’s One-Day Men’s Competition is that the first four rounds (12 matches) will be played as midweek matches between Super Smash weekends, giving players continuity in the cue ball.

NZC has confirmed that the Super Smash will mainly be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season, with details on the T20 calendar to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Entering its 51st summer, the Ford Trophy season begins November 30 and ends February 26.

The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final will be held on February 19, while the eighth round of the four-day Plunket Shield action kicks off on March 28 to conclude the scheduled season.

Campbell said the March 31 deadline would provide the option to reschedule lockdown-affected Auckland matches in a feasible window of early April.