Bourque Foundation holds fundraiser for injured HS hockey players

A Boston Bruins legend does his part to help two Massachusetts hockey players who have been seriously injured on the ice. Ray Bourque, a Hockey Hall of Famer who played the first 21 seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins, raised a fundraiser for AJ Quetta and Jake Thibeault through Bourque Family Foundations’ annual 7.7K road race, held Sunday in Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. A graduate of Bishop Feehan High School and a North Providence native, Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury when he crashed his head into the boards in a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield. Thibeault, a resident of Fitchburg and senior at Milton Academy, broke two vertebrae in his back and suffered a minor brain hemorrhage while playing with his club team, the 18-and-under Boston Bulldogs, at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff Tournament during Labor Day -weekend. “I’ve talked to both of them, and I’m so impressed with both of these kids and their character and how determined they are to fight this and do what they need to do to see where they can get better,” Bourque said. . Participants in the 7.7K race or 5K walk had the opportunity to run/walk for AJs Army and Team TBO Tough. Hearst property AJ Quetta, left, and Jake Thibeault I don’t know either guy. I came out because I’m a mom and it’s a good cause to do, and just to raise money and help them recover,” Rosemary Tieri said. Jakes is doing very well. He is in a very good mood, said Dena Taylor, a spokesperson for the Thibeault family. They are working on his rehabilitation. We text or talk almost every day. He sends me a lot of videos. They got him up and moved and tried to walk, and (working) strength in the upper body. So he’s doing really well. During the race event, the Bourque Family Foundation was able to raise nearly $25,000 for Quetta and Thibeault. Boston Bruins mascot Blades and the team’s anthem singer, Todd Angilly, also attended the fourth annual Bourque Family Foundation 7.7K Road Race.

