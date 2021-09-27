Bundarra multifunctional courts officially opened | The Inverell Times





news, local news, The Bundarra community now has another place to gather, with officially opened multi-purpose courts. With a long history behind the site, the design and construction process for the old tennis courts has come to fruition, with Uralla Shire Mayor Michael Pearce and Member of Parliament Adam Marshall cutting the ribbon last week. The center of Souter Street represents the hard work of active community members to get the ball rolling, which was then funded by the state government at the cost of $397,500 from the Drought Support program. ALSO READ The new courts feature basketball and netball hoops, tennis court and handball markers, a gym and table tennis room. Something of an ‘urban green’, the space also has new BBQ facilities, a shade shelter and seating. Mayor Michael Pearce said the multi-purpose tennis courts, located in the heart of the city, have transformed the old, disused tennis courts into a “centralized facility for the entire community to enjoy.” The tennis courts had been abandoned and unloved for years as the tennis courts were owned by the Church of England meaning the community’s hopes of turning the tennis courts into a real meeting place went unfulfilled. But then Uralla Municipality bought the courts, leading the way for a successful state government funding application, which was granted in August last year. “The benefit of such an outdoor recreation, sports, exercise and social gathering facility for people of all ages will improve their quality of life and result in a healthier, happier community,” explains Cr Pearce. “The community identified a need for more activities in the town for teenagers and younger children, but the council wanted to create a space that could provide the whole community with beautiful views over the River Gwydir.” Council workshops were held to engage students from Bundarra Central School and the wider community through a consultation phase, with their input shaping the master plan for the final product on display. CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE EMAILS WITH THE BEST LOCAL NEWS AND STORIES AS WELL AS OUR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS “This end result is the result of much valuable input from the community, the Council’s strategic decision to upgrade the old tennis courts a few years ago and a generous grant from the state government,” continued Cr Pearce. Mr Marshall said Bundarra was in dire need of a youth space since the drought and the smiles on local children were proof of a good job. “Since the drought, Bundarra has undergone a period of social and economic renewal, both on land and in the city,” Marshall said. “I am amazed at what has been delivered.” The new courts will feature basketball and netball hoops, a tennis court and handball markers, a gym and table tennis room. Something of an ‘urban green’, the space also has new BBQ facilities, a shade shelter and seating. Our journalists work hard to provide local, current news to the community. Here’s how to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/4572973c-aaeb-4636-8d7f-db7972a28413.jpg/r2_280_2737_1825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg GOOD NEWS

