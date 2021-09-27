England’s Tammy Beaumont enjoys ‘special’ hundred at home in Canterbury in fifth ODI | Cricket News

“It’s always very special memories of coming home to Canterbury and the crowd is always behind us”; England opener Tammy Beaumont looks back on a second century at her homeland in a comprehensive 203 point win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI



Best of the action from the fifth ODI between England and New Zealand at Canterbury as Heather Knight’s side won by 203 runs

Tammy Beaumont praised the “special moment” she struck a century as England stormed to a massive 203 run victory in their last game of the summer and the series against New Zealand at Canterbury.

The Kent-born batter scored 102 for her eighth one-day international hundred, while England put in an impressive 347-5 from their 50 overs.

New Zealand was always behind in the chase, regularly losing wickets, dropping to 144 all-out in the 36th over, with Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday top scorers with 27 each.

“For me it’s always very special memories of coming home to Canterbury and the crowd is always behind us so to score points here I’m really happy with it,” said Beaumont.

Only three women have scored more ODI centuries than the England opener, who played confidently on her home turf and gave her 102 from 114 deliveries, while England scored more than 300 in a white ball match for the first time this summer.

“(I think) that’s kind of a blueprint you could say for how we want to bat in one-day cricket and it’s nice to finally be working together on the last game of the series,” said the England opener.

“I think as a batting unit we’ve been pretty underpowered at times and a few of us raised their hands today and it’s been a lot of fun showing what we can do and probably getting a little bit of anything off my back .”

It has been a busy summer for the England women, with a multi-format series against India, the inaugural Hundred League and a Twenty20 and ODI series against New Zealand.

“I think, you know, (it’s been) one of the longest summers, I think the Covid protocols didn’t necessarily help that time,” Beaumont said.

“So, yeah, it’s really nice to finish with a 4-1 series win and do pretty well throughout this series with a lot of series wins and really good performances, so it’s been a really good summer of women’s cricket and we’re really happy with the win today.”

The home side were aided by New Zealand’s bowling and fielding, with England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill falling four times en route to 43.

The visitors threw 27 extras and made eight drops after winning the toss and putting England at the bat, and New Zealand batter Amy Satterthwaite made no apologies for the errors.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine admits her team wants to forget their performance ASAP New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine admits her team wants to forget their performance ASAP

“We probably had the worst day of the whole tour,” she said. “Which is really disappointing in terms of where we are as a group and what we’ve shown in the last two games…to end up like this we’re gutted that we’re not on a more positive note.

“But I think we made more mistakes today, we made a lot of missfields, dropped catches, missed with the ball. I think we really missed in every area of ​​the first innings of the game and when you do that against a world-class team, it’s going to really hurt you and that’s what happened today.”