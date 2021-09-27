Pac-12 Football Notebook: Utah Tragedy Overshadows Oregon States Win

We pause before launching this week’s Pac-12 notebook to report a sad item:

Utah defender Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Salt Lake City. Police said Lowe, 21, died at the scene in a shooting at a house party. (More information here.)

Lowe had played in each of the Utes’ first four games this season, including Utah’s win over Washington State on Saturday afternoon.

This is the second tragedy for Utah’s football program in less than a year. Ty Jordan, a running back who was last season’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, was killed by an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound last December and was a friend of Lowe’s.

Lowe and Jordan were teammates from high school in Mesquite, Texas, and after Jordan died, Lowe changed his jersey number from number 2 to number 22 to honor his friend.

We trudge on with the mundane task of reviewing this weekend’s Pac-12 football action.

If it had been another week, the fact that Arizona beat third place in Oregon and had 31 first downs against the 17 of the Ducks, but the 16e outright loss in a 22 point defeat could be the most important item in these notes.

In another week, Washington’s dramatic win over Cal, in which the Huskies ended the game with a fumble by Cal on the 1-yard line of overtime, was arguably the pinnacle of the Pac-12 notebook.

In other weeks, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s brave performance saw an injury to his right shoulder that left him stark on the sidelines and knocked him out of the game once, but didn’t stop him from throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass as he UCLA to a 35-24 win over Stanford, may have been the focus of this article.

But this was the week of a historic event, one that could not be ignored: Oregon State defeated USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum. And the Beavers not only won, they physically dominated the Trojans in a result that upset our idea of ​​what the terms “Oregon State football” and “USC football” mean.

Let’s specify the significance of Oregon’s 45-27 victory over the Trojans Saturday night.

—It was Oregon’s first win over USC since 1960, when gasoline cost 31 cents a gallon and a movie ticket cost 69 cents.

—Oregon State and USC were not even in the same conference in 1960. The Beavers were independent then, and USC played in a five-team conference known as the Athletic Association of Western Universities.

—That 1960 game, in which the Beavers shocked USC’s No. 6 in the season opener, came 19 years before the birth of Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, who grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendora and lived at USC’s home games. Oregon State had never beaten the Trojans in Los Angeles in its life, until the Beavers ended that 24-game losing streak on Saturday.

—The 45 points were the most scored by Oregon State in its 79 games against USC, home or away, surpassing the previous figure of 38 points scored by the Beavers in the first-ever game against the Trojans in 1914.

—Oregon State ran the ball down USC’s throat and ran the ball 51 times for 324 rushing yards, an average of 6.3 yards per carry. The Trojans, who supposedly have a much more athletic talent than the Beavers and have made a habit of overwhelming the state of Oregon, managed just 76 yards on 22 rushes, averaging 3.45 yards per carry.

—Oregon State went on penalties for 154 yards, but the Beavers were so dominant it didn’t matter.

—The Beavers scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in the middle of the game, on checkers of 92 yards, 92 yards, 75 yards, 59 yards, and 64 yards.

—The game was so one-sided USC fans didn’t even bother to captivate, instead they just left in the third quarter.

—Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who did not start the season as the Beavers starting quarterback, leads the Pac-12 in passer rating and is fourth nationally in that category after his 15-for-19, 213-yard, four-touchdown , performance of two interceptions against USC. He completely defeated USC’s Kedon Slovis, who threw three interceptions.

—Beavers Running Back BJ Baylor, a fifth-year senior who had amassed just 381 rushing yards in 28 games played prior to this season, ran 158 yards against USC and leads the Pac-12 in rushing at 105.5 yards per game.

— Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in all-out attack and hasty distance after racking up over 40 points for the third game in a row.

.

The Pac-12 top five teams:

1. Oregon (4-0) – The Ducks are the only undefeated Pac-12 team and are ranked No. 3 in the country.

2. UCLA (3-1) – The Bruins’ win over Stanford was more impressive than the score suggests.

3. State of Oregon (3-1) – The Beavers play against Washington next week, so we’ll see if the Beavers are real.

4. Arizona State (3-1) – Saturday’s road race against UCLA will tell us how good the Sun Devils are.

5. Stanford (2-2) – Cardinal made some big plays to threaten UCLA.

.

Pac-12 Player of the Year Leaderboard

1. BJ Baylor, Oregon State running back – He may not hold this spot for long, but he leads the Pac-12 at 105.5 yards per game for a team that takes a big win.

2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA . Quarterback – His brave performance in the win over Stanford was more about heart than statistics.

3. CJ Verdell, Oregon running back/Anthony Brown, Oregon quarterback – Neither has amazing numbers, but someone from Oregon should be in the top three. So make your choice.

4. Chance Nolan, Oregon State Quarterback – He is 3-0 as a starter and is fourth nationally in passer rating. Maybe he should be higher.

5. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA is backing off – He gets the nod to Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee and USC receiver Drake London because the Bruins have been better than the Cardinal and Trojans.

.

.

