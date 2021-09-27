Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessories for 2021

Powerful and affordable Oculus Quest 2 Virtual reality has been brought closer to the mainstream. Facebook’s VR gaming system is wireless and essential for a great VR experience. Although its price starts with It’s pretty minimal and includes nothing but a VR headset and two controllers. While Oculus Quest 2 can be played that way, it comes with a number of accessories to enhance the experience and protect your portable VR gaming system.

Let’s take a look at some of the best accessories for Oculus Quest 2. I tried a few, but bought one myself. Others on the list are highly valued by online buyers. Add more Oculus Quest top accessories and try to update this list.

Amazon If you’re looking for a little bit of protection for your Oculus Quest 2 head unit (yes, people have been known to drop them), headgear can help. NUFR is available in several colors and the price varies slightly depending on the color but is around $16.

Amazon When I considered upgrading to an “elite” headband, I didn’t necessarily want to spend $50 on the official Oculus Elite headband. I was looking for a bundle that combined several accessories, but this one is from Esimen and includes a nice pouch. So far, after a month of use, everything is well maintained. Another version of this is Amazon’s Masiken brand.. It looks the same and costs about the same.

Amazon When playing workout games like Thrill of the Fight, Fitness VR, The Climb and The Climb 2, and Beat Saber, I wanted to be a little more challenging, so I considered getting some portable weights. From my research, I found that weighted gloves are the way, not the weight of the wrists. Keep in mind that this should be done at your own risk (which can cause injury), but it will increase the intensity of your workout. Each glove only adds a pound of weight, which is more than you think. They fit nicely in the controller.

FramesDirect You can certainly play with Oculus 2 with your glasses on, but it’s more comfortable not to. That’s where the set of prescription lenses come in. Oculus has partnered with FramesDirect to offer such Rx inserts, with Virtu Clear lens inserts starting at $80. There are other VRRx lens insert options. VR lens lab When WidmoVR, But I only tried the Virtu Clear lens. They work well and are easy to put on and take off, so even people who don’t need glasses can play.

Amazon Many Oculus games are designed to make you sweat. Therefore, it is advisable to purchase a face covering made of silicone or synthetic leather that can be easily wiped off after each playing session. I bought this Vukoo bundle. The bundle also includes a set of controller grips and lens hood (it is important to protect the lens from the sun and impact). Everything fits nicely and works fine so I have no complaints. I found this too Spring bundle Front protective cover is also included $20.. It might be a better deal because it contains less, but I’ve never tried it so I’m not sure.

Amazon Oculus Quest 2 has some amazingly realistic table tennis games (I play) 11 table tennis). But if you want to take it to the next level and add more realism, you can turn your Oculus Quest 2 controller into a real ping pong paddle with paddle grip accessories. The weight balance is a little different from the actual paddle, but it’s far enough away to make you feel like you really have. It’s a bit hardcore, but it’s a must-have if you play a lot of virtual table tennis.

David Carnoy / CNET You can use wired headphones with the Oculus Quest 2, but there are some official “Oculus-enabled” headsets, such as Logitech’s G Pro gaming headset for the Oculus Quest 2. It looks sturdy and is comfortable as over-ear headphones. . With memory foam ear cushions that passively block out ambient noise. You get a short cord designed for Oculus Quest 2 with a bell cross and other cord accessories that allow you to use your Oculus Quest headset with your PC or other game console. The boom microphone is detachable. I’ve focused a bit more on the elements of comfort – and wearing these to a VR workout game will raise your head’s temperature a bit – but they sound good too.

Best Buy If you’re looking for a more comfortable gaming experience, we recommend upgrading to the “elite” band. This is the official Oculus version. Personally, I bought the imitation Esimen that came with the case for about the same price (see above). That’s okay, but some people want the official version, and this is it.

David Carnoy / CNET If you don’t want to wear full-size headphones during playback, the Logitech G333 headphones are for you. It also comes with a modified short cord (and Velcro) designed for Oculus headsets. The cord that connects to the right button is long, so attach it to the back of your neck. This keeps the cord from hanging, even if you don’t have earplugs in your ears. It’s not very flashy when it comes to earphones, but the cord is robust, generally robust and designed for use with the Oculus Quest 2. A good seal will give you a solid sound (including several tips of different sizes). We have alot Cheaper Earphone Options For Oculus Quest 2- You can find them here.. I haven’t tried them though and some seem less durable than the Logitech G333.

Amazon The Oculus Quest 2 Anchor Charging Dock sounds exactly like that. A resting place when you’re not using the Oculus 2 main unit and controller, it includes a rechargeable battery for the controller, a USB-C cable, and a power adapter (plug the cable into the dock). The dock also comes with a small magnetic USB-C adapter that plugs into the USB-C port on your Oculus headset. Then dock the head unit and the built-in magnetic charger connects to the adapter. I was able to charge the head unit with the elite headband, but I have to remove the handle from the controller to charge it.

Amazon I haven’t tried this combination of accessories yet, but it’s been well received by Amazon and seems like a good way to hook up an external battery (not included) for long gameplay sessions. There is a magnetic docking area on the back of the comfort strap. Simply attach the adhesive metal plate to the external battery and the battery will be attached to the comfort belt.

Amazon If you’re just looking for a lens cap, this Orzero VR Lens Protect Cover is one of the most popular options for under $10. Personally, I’m looking for an accessory bundle with a lens cap, but some people just want this accessory.

David Carnoy / CNET If you’re looking for an external battery to plug into your headset to get more juice, this 10,000mAh Aukey is a good option for $20. You’ll need to figure out how to attach it to your headset. I made a DIY mount with a magnet on the back of the elite headband knock-off and an adhesive plate attached to the battery. It worked. Magnets are your friend when it comes to mounting. (Like all Aukey products on Amazon, this is: Not available at this moment It’s there, but you can buy it directly from the link below. )

