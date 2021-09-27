Hokies duel to 1-1 draw with No. 2 Duke





BLACKBURG The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team played for more than half an hour with 10 women on Sunday, putting in a daring performance against No. 2 Duke, who tied 1-1 at Thompson Field and went unbeaten in the first three ACC games of the season. The Virginia Tech women’s soccer team played for more than half an hour with 10 women on Sunday, putting in a daring performance against No. 2 Duke, who tied 1-1 at Thompson Field and went unbeaten in the first three ACC games of the season. Nicole Kozlova gave Virginia Tech (7-2-2, 1-0-2 ACC) the lead in the 22nd minute, completing the Hokies’ attack with her team leading the seventh goal of the season together. With technological advancements, Victoria Haugen passed her forward pass from the midfield line through four converging Blue Devils to Tori Powell , who fought his way to the ball in the Hokies’ 18-yard box. Powell curled her centering cross to the attacking Kozlova, who tapped her one-off volley through the open frame to put the hosts on top. Duke (7-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) answered in the 35th minute with a similar attack. From a difficult angle down the left endline, Nicole Chico fired her 10-yard cross into the net after Tess Boade and Mackenzie Pluck carried the Blue Devils through midfield. Second goalkeeper Alia Skinner made eight saves to keep Tech in the fray, allowing the Hokies to hold off Duke’s lead 17-6 in total attempts (9-3 on target). Powell nearly gave Tech the lead, 2-1, in the 59th minute when the Blue Devils were unable to remove the Hokies from their attacking third. Emily Gray came down with the bounced distance and played through the penalty area to Powell, who missed her one-on-one chance inches wide of the left post. Tech defender received her first yellow card in the 67th minute Makenzie Graham was given a second warning in the 79th minute, forcing the Hokies to play the remainder of the game with 10 women. Seven minutes later, Skinner picked up Pluck’s bid for the match winner, just before Powell was given a retroactive yellow for her earlier challenge. Skinner linked twice in extra time before Tech got his best look at the winning goal in the 96th minute. On a counter started by Gray, Powell made a 40-yard, open-field run to the net, despite firing her effort straight into the diving Duke goalkeeper, Ruthie Jones. Sunday’s tie marks the Hokies’ second straight result against a top-five opponent, who had tied No. 4 North Carolina, 2-2, in Chapel Hill on Thursday. Tech also extended his undefeated streak to five straight games, remaining perfect at Thompson Field (5-0-1) this season. NEXT ONE Virginia Tech continues the ACC action on Saturday, Oct. 2, when the Hokies travel to Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. game against the Panthers. Gallery: (9-26-2021) WSOC: 2021 Duke Match

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/9/26/womens-soccer-hokies-duel-to-1-1-draw-with-no-2-duke.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos