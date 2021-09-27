First-class cricket returns to Palmerston North after a long absence

First-class cricket returns to Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North for the first time in 14 years this summer.

For the first time in 14 years, Palmerston North will host a first-class cricket match this summer, following an upgrade to Fitzherbert Park, and the tantalizing prospect of 20-20 games is also at stake.

The Central Districts men’s team will face Northern Districts from March 12-15 in round six of the Plunket Shield, the city’s first first-class match since 2007-2008.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the move on Monday morning when it announced details of its four-day men’s and women’s and men’s 50-over competitions for the upcoming season. Planning has proven tricky given the uncertainty about Covid-19 warning levels.

And while the Super Smash Twenty20 draw is yet to be announced, Palmerston North could be lining up to host a much sought-after men’s and women’s double-header in what would be the city’s first televised matches.

David Unwin / Things Last year Palmerston North hosted a 50-over game between Central Districts and Wellington.

There has been a steady diet of 50-over games assigned to Fitzherbert Park in recent seasons and a good crowd turned out to watch the Stags take over Wellington before Christmas. But a return for men’s red ball matches and possible Twenty20 games are in the pipeline for the Manawat Cricket Association.

Its general manager, James Lovegrove, announced at the associations’ 125th anniversary celebrations in January that Fitzherbert Park had been awarded his first-class fitness warrant.

That came after the completion for Christmas of the outdoor grass training fields on the Fitzherbert Ave side of the ground.

We’ve probably worked towards first-class cricket for the past 10 years, Lovegrove said.

It was the council’s priority. It’s good for the community to see the test match players and our Black Caps. It means so much to them.

There are no 50-over men’s games assigned to the city this season.

Lovegrove said the association hoped to win 20-20 games.

Fitzherbert Park last hosted a match in that format in 2009 and if it were to be re-hosted it should provide television infrastructure now that Spark Sport is broadcasting the entire tournament.

Two 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches between the Central Hinds and Auckland Hearts will be played on November 13 and 14.

Palmerston North was a fixture on the premium men’s scene for many years, hosting touring teams such as England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia well into the 1990s.

The most recent match ended in a two-wicket victory for Wellington over Central Districts.

Since that time, Lovegrove said, the quality of the fields had improved and, with city council support, Fitzherbert Park was an improved site.

In what is set to be a great summer for cricket in the city, Palmerston North has also been confirmed to host the boys’ and girls’ high school competitions, the Gillette Cup and Gillette Venus Cup, ahead of Christmas.

The rescheduling of the Commission’s exams due to the latest lockdown had cast doubt on that, but Lovegrove was happy to keep the hosting rights.

Palmerston North Boys High School will have a home field advantage when facing the boys.

Later in the summer, Palmerston North will host the Chapple Cup one-day tournament February 18-20, the Central Districts Association 50-over men’s tournament.

The city hosts the national competition for boys aged 9 and 10 in March and the girls competition of the central districts for the same age group before Christmas.

Palmerston North is really becoming a base for New Zealand cricket and cricket in the central districts, Lovegrove said.

Manawat club cricket starts for all classes on October 16.