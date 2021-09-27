Sports
Michigan, Michigan State climb in Associated Press college football poll
Michigan and Michigan State both survived dogfights on Saturday and continue to climb the national rankings.
Michigan (4-0) is up five places to number 14 in Sunday’s updated Associated Press poll for college football, while Michigan State (4-0) is up three to number 17 in the rankings.
Michigan started strong earlier Hold off Rutgers, 20-13, as the state of Michigan recovered from a late touchdown deficit to survive Nebraska, 23-20, in overtime.
Clemson dropped to number 25 in the poll, breaking his streak of 97 consecutive weeks in the top 10.
The Tigers (2-2) lost on Saturday for the second time this season, falling in double overtime to the state of North Carolina, dropping 16 places from No. 9 in the AP Top 25.
Clemsons’ top-10 streak tied Alabama for the longest current run in college football and the second longest in AP poll history, behind Miami’s 137 from 1985-93.
The Crimson Tide remained number 1 with 58 votes in first place out of 62. Number 2 Georgia received the remaining four votes in first place. Oregon remained at number 3. Penn State rose two places to number 4, Iowa remained at number 5 and Oklahoma dropped two places to number 6.
Cincinnati jumped one spot to number 7 and Arkansas jumped eight spots to number 8 after beating Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are in their best position since finishing 8th early in the 2012 season.
That season, Arkansas lost its second game of the season to Louisiana-Monroe and was never ranked again. The Razorbacks had finished fifth the season before under Bobby Petrino.
Number 9 Notre Dame and Florida rounded out the top 10.
Poll points
Clemson did manage to extend his run of weeks to 107, the third-longest active streak behind Alabama (218) and Ohio State (150).
The Buckeyes series does not include polls in which they were ineligible during the 2020 season because the Big Ten had no plans to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Alabamas current set of polls is second all-time after Nebraskas 348 from 1981-2002.
In
After losing six ranked teams this weekend, four to unranked opponents, four new teams entered the rankings for the first time this season.
no. 19 Oklahoma State improved to 4-0 by beating Kansas State. The Cowboys finished ranked last season.
No. 21 Baylor is 4-0 after upset Iowa State at home and is in the rankings for the first time since the last poll of 2019.
No. 23 North Carolina State (3-1) broke an eight-game losing streak against Clemson to get into the rankings. The Wolfpack was briefly at number 23 last season.
24 Wake Forest is 4-0 for the first time since 2019, when the Demon Deacons spent a total of five weeks in the rankings, peaking at 19. That’s the only season Wake has been standing since 2008.
from
Two teams that started the season in the top 10 are now unranked.
The state of Iowa started at No. 7, the best ranking in school history after finishing ninth in 2020, but is now 2-2 and not ranked.
North Carolina was No. 10 to start the season, but dropped out after being routed by Georgia Tech, falling back to 2-2.
Wisconsin started the season No. 12, but after losing to Penn State and Notre Dame to fall to 1-2 is not ranked.
Kansas State was in the rankings for a week and dropped out.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama (58 votes in first place), 4-0, 1546 points (last week’s standings: 1)
2. Georgia (4), 4-0, 1492 (2)
3.Oregon, 4-0, 1411 (3)
4. Penn State, 4-0, 1283 (6)
5. Iowa, 4-0, 1277 (5)
6.Oklahoma, 4-0, 1212 (4)
7. Cincinnati, 3-0, 1154 (8)
8. Arkansas, 4-0, 1094 (16)
9. Notre Dame, 4-0, 1076 (12)
10. Florida, 3-1, 1019 (11)
11. Ohio State, 3-1, 1005 (10)
12. Mississippi, 3-0, 852 (13)
13.BYU, 4-0, 748 (15)
14.Michigan, 4-0, 677 (19)
15. Texas A&M, 3-1, 651 (7)
16. Coastal Carolina, 4-0, 613 (17)
17. Michigan State, 4-0, 581 (20)
18. Fresno State, 4-1, 415 (22)
19. Oklahoma State, 4-0, 341 (NR)
20. UCLA, 3-1, 316 (24)
21. Baylor, 4-0, 233 (NR)
22. Maroon, 3-1, 197 (23)
23. NC State, 3-1, 145 (NR)
24. Wake Forest, 4-0, 142 (NR)
25. Clemson, 2-2.138 (9)
Others who receive votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona State23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
