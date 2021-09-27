Men’s tennis opens fall season at Elon Invitational





RIHMOND, Va. The University of Richmond’s men’s tennis program made its first appearance this fall this weekend when the Spiders competed in the Elon Invitational. Campbell Erwin and Josh Keitelman led the way with three wins each in singles, while Erwinand .’s doubles team Alex Wernink won a pair of doubles in the two-day event. Erwin played in the Phoenix Singles draw, dropping his first game before going on to score three straight wins. He recorded a 3-6, 7-6 (6) (10-5) win over JMU’s Stefan Petrovic, a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over UNCG’s Roger Rogowski before taking a 6-4 win on Omar El Kadi of Freedom. Keitelman took three wins in the Powell Singles after dropping his first match. He went one to wins over Callum Theaker (UNCG), Ethan Baly (NCAT) 6-2, 6-4 and William Crane (Radford) 6-3, 6-1. Ricky Bell also played in the Powell Singles and went 2-1. Bell recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over David Flisberg (UNCG) before going further than Quinn Fender (UNCA) 4-1, retiring. Alex Wernink went 2-1 in the Gold Singles, amounting to a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win over VCU’s Tom Leblanc and a 7-6(5), 7-5 win over Hugh Knapp (UNCG). Alaister Burke posted a 2-1 point in the White Singles, beating Rafa Serra (UNCA) and Manfredi Vergine (Radford) 6-4, 7-5. Daniel Kliebhan dropped a few matches in the Maroon Singles. In the doubles, Erwin and Wernink went 2-1 in the Powell Doubles. Daniel Kliebhan and Josh Keitelman took a win in the Phoenix Doubles while Ricky Bell and John Walsh adding a win in the Maroon Doubles. Maroon singles K. Frankel (Elon) defeated Daniel Kliebhan (UR), 6-2, 6-3

C. Simon (Charlotte) defeated Daniel Kliebhan (UR), 7-6(5), 6-4 Gold singles

Alex Wernink (UR) defeated T. Leblanc (VCU), 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Alex Wernink (UR) defeated H. Knapp (UNCG), 7-6 (2), 7-5

S. Sawa (Charlotte) defeated Alex Wernink (UR), 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 Phoenix Singles Defeated A. Silva (Radford) Campbell Erwin (UR), 6-4, 6-2

Campbell Erwin (UR) defeated S. Petrovic (JMU), 3-6, 7-6 (6) (10-5)

Campbell Erwin (UR) defeated R. Rogowski (UNCG), 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Campbell Erwin (UR) defeated O. El Kadi (Liberty), 6-4, retired Powell Singles

Ricky Bell (UR) defeated D. Filsberg (UNCG), 6-3, 6-3

Ricky Bell (UR) defeated Q. Fender (UNCA), 4-1, retired

K. Katlaps (Radford) defeated Ricky Bell (UR), 7-5, 7-6 (3)

S. Pino (NC Central) defeated Josh Keitelman (UR), 6-1, 7-6

Josh Keitelman (UR) defeated C. Theaker (UNCG)

Josh Keitelman (UR) defeated E. Baly (NCAT), 6-2, 6-4

Josh Keitelman (UR) defeated W. Crane (Radford), 6-3, 6-1 White singles

Alaister Burke (UR) defeated R. Serra (UNCA), 6-4, 7-5

Alaister Burke (UR) defeated M Virgine (Radford)

B. Serra (UNCA) defeated Alaister Burke (UR), 6-2, 6-2 Phoenix Doubles Grewe/Zuckerman (UNCG) defeated Daniel Kliebhan / Josh Keitelman (UR), 6-3

Condos/Campbell (Elon) defeated Daniel Kliebhan / Josh Keitelman (UR), 6-4

Daniel Kliebhan / Josh Keitelman (UR) defeated Knapps/Johns (UNCG), 6-2 Maroon Doubles Franzel / Zipay (Elon) defeated Ricky Bell / John Walsh (UR), 6-4

Ricky Bell / John Walsh (UR) defeated Baran/Cark (NC Central)

Tobic / Walser (ODU) defeated Ricky Bell / John Walsh (UR), 6-4 Powell doubles

Campbell Erwin / Alex Wernink (UR) defeated Crane/Vergine (Radford), 6-4

Baly/Blanco (NCAT) defeated Campbell Erwin / Alex Wernink (UR), 6-4

Campbell Erwin / Alex Wernink (UR) defeated Mujan/Hagen (Radford), 6-2 –UR

