An American wave of red washed over whistling straits and left Team Europe in its wake

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Julie Crenshaw has seen many Ryder Cups, but even she was in awe of this one. Sitting next to her husband, Ben — who played in four Cups for the US, won two and captained the Battle of Brookline team in 1999 — on the 16th green as the event ended and the party ended, she gazed up at the scoreboard.

“Wow,” she breathed. “Look at all the red.”

Indeed, the US led so many games on Sunday that the only concern was logistics: where would they win the Ryder Cup? When Bryson DeChambeau took out Sergio Garcia? When Justin Thomas finished dusting Tyrrell Hatton? When Dustin Johnson ended his phenomenal week (5-0, and the top scorer with five points) by beating Paul Casey?

In the end, it was 24-year-old rookie Collin Morikawa who sealed the most dominant achievement since the 1979 Ryder Cup went to this format. He birdied the par-3 17th to take a 1-up lead over Viktor Hovland, with the guarantee that he would at least halve the game and give the US 14½ points.

That was a fitting way to end it: After decades of underpowered US performance at this event, reporters and fans alike began to wonder aloud if the Americans could overcome their demons and defeat Europe. On Thursday Tony Finau mocked that idea. He pointed to the six rookies that made up the team, including Morikawa, who has already won two majors. Only half of the team had previously lost the Ryder Cup and only two – Johnson and Jordan Spieth – had lost twice.

“We have a whole new team,” said Finau. “We have a team without scar tissue.”

Alex Miceli — Morning Reading

Instead, the Americans wanted… leave scars. Patrick Cantlay, one of the rookies, told NBC he told his teammates Sunday morning that he wanted to get 20 points to set the tone for “the next era” of the Ryder Cup. They finished with 19.

The US took possession of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, but in fact won it on Friday and Saturday. The Americans came in on Sunday with an insurmountable lead of 11-5 and they knew it.

A renewed selection process saw the Americans boast of the world’s numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 16 and 20. Every American player contributed at least one point. The median age was 29 – the youngest American team since its inaugural in 1927. The American rookies finished 14-4-3. Three of them – Cantlay, Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler – went unbeaten.

“It didn’t feel like they were rookies,” Johnson said afterwards.

On Sunday, Cantlay faced Shane Lowry, arguably the best European player of the first two days, and birdied three of the first six holes to take a three-way lead. Cantlay won, 4 and 2.

Scheffler, 25, was the greenest man on the US team; he is still waiting for his first Tour victory. He’s normally stoic on the track, but he burst into tears when Captain Steve Stricker called him to tell him he made the team. On Sunday, Scheffler wasn’t so intimidated by his match with the world’s No. 1 player, Jon Rahm, that he birdied the first four holes and never looked back. Scheffler won, 4 and 3

A few minutes later, Scheffler saw Ben Crenshaw on the 16th green and said he’d been watching Crenshaw’s highlights all week.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, pretended to cringe. “It’s like, can we look at something else?” she said with a laugh.

They couldn’t. Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, Thursday night: all Ryder Cup highlights.

Morikawa spent his week differently. He is not a historian of the game. For each major he is asked about his favorite moments in the past, and for each major he objects. The same happened for the Ryder Cup. He said he’d looked at them, but couldn’t pinpoint any highlights that stood out. He also declined to offer a theory as to why the US has been struggling lately. “What happened in the past, I had no control over that,” he said. “I was a few years old.” (That’s 21 for Paris and 17 for Gleneagles.) He was so unimpressed by the hype here that he admitted after the first foursomes session that as an amateur he had been more nervous at the Walker Cup.

Daniel Berger, 28, another rookie, was feeling loose enough to take Thomas to the first tee on Saturday when Stricker kept them out of the afternoon sessions. They led “USA” chants and threw beer cans at fans. A few people threw them back and encouraged the players to puff them… which they promptly did.

The players seemed relaxed all weekend and seemed to genuinely enjoy each other’s presence. Despite all the discussions prior to the event about how their feuds would affect the team, DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka caused no drama with each other. They both exhibited childish behavior on Saturday, but they did so individually – Koepka cursed officials who wouldn’t grant him an exemption, and DeChambeau put his putter down to signal to his opponents that they should have conceded his short putt. But they are who they are and this is the Ryder Cup.

Stricker managed the personalities well, pairing DeChambeau with Scheffler, whom he’s known since they were both Texas amateurs. “I think everyone has an opinion about him,” Scheffler said before the event started. “I also have an opinion about him. I think he’s a fantastic guy.” They seemed to pump each other up and calm down on the track. After their second four-ball win, DeChambeau wrote to Scheffler that he “had that good-natured spirit all the time.”

There are no guarantees for the US when the teams will reunite in two years’ time at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, but if either side has the mental advantage based on history, it will be the be US. This performance was so dominant.

Equally important: the era of dysfunction in the US seems to be over. It took way too long. From Hal Sutton’s famously disastrous combination of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2004 to Mickelson’s unbecoming exclamation of Captain Tom Watson in 2014 to Patrick Reed’s sour grumbling about Spieth’s split in 2018, the US has provided plenty of examples of how not be a team.

Those days seemed far away on Sunday. At their victory press conference, the Americans softly teased each other — Spieth at DeChambeau’s silent treatment of the media, Thomas at Johnson’s advanced age of 37, almost everyone at Schauffele’s drunkenness. They spent almost as much time laughing as they did answering questions. Thomas arranged a public hug between DeChambeau and Koepka. Winning solves almost everything.

Now the US has more than just the Ryder Cup. It has the sturdy backbone of a champion. Whatever the exact composition of the team in 2023, the bulk will come from this year’s team. With each successive Ryder Cup, a combination of Cantlay, Morikawa, Spieth and Thomas will improve their standing with their compatriots.

“I think this is an unfinished business,” Spieth said. “It’s one thing to win here. It’s a lot easier to do that. If we play like we did this week, the score will look the same there. And that’s what we’re here for.”

The next era has arrived. And he wears red.

