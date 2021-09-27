A plan for the return of cricket





By Nick Creely Cricket Victoria (CV) has encouraged local cricket clubs to target a season start date over the weekend of Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November after releasing their roadmap last week. CV has developed its roadmap – which has been shared with the state government to confirm it matches Prime Minister Daniel Andrews’s recent roadmap announcement. As this cricket roadmap is being developed based on vaccination coverage, here is what CV has communicated with associations: 80 percent single dose (expected in the next few days) Subway No matches No organized training Use of cricket ovals/nets if all are vaccinated. Multiple groups of five can come together to practice (including cricket) If not all of them are vaccinated you can get cricket with dependents and one other person A coach can instruct two people with a single/no dose vaccination status Regional Vic No matches against other opponents Organized training allowed (no group size limit) No spectators allowed Change rooms to stay closed Center wicket training and match simulation training allowed 70 percent double dose (October 26) Subway No matches against other opponents Organized training allowed (no group size limit, but small groups recommended) No spectators allowed Change rooms to stay closed Center wicket training and match simulation training allowed Regional Vic No matches against other opponents Organized training allowed (maximum 100 people) Woolworths Cricket Blast possible (in line with density limits) Canteen/bars may be open in accordance with rules for food, drink and spirits – outdoor consumption 80 percent double dose (November 5) all over the state Competitions allowed Training allowed (no group size limit) Spectators allowed (max 150) Maximum travel distance metro removed Indoor training and competitions allowed Changing rooms, social areas and canteens open in accordance with the density rules With regard to season start dates, Paul Milo of Cricket Victoria said November 13 and 14 – the weekend after Melbourne Cup week – was the best possible scenario for clubs and associations to begin preparation, but more information will be forthcoming. are related to Premier Cricket, as there are different guidelines for the expected preparation for the season. CV also stated that one day and Twenty20 matches should be scheduled again this season. “Cricket Victoria recognizes that each association will determine their specific start date based on the position of their clubs/director based on their local needs,” he stated. “Given the season delay, the potential for local lockdowns and the expected wetter than normal summer ahead, delaying the season too far will erode the chance of maximizing the number of games played, but this date should give ample notice to confirm season start after reaching the 80 percent double dose target. “For most compositions, a November 13/14 start will allow 14 rounds, with everyone playing every opponent home and away throughout the year before the March final.” Milo reiterated that the most important thing right now is reaching those vaccination milestones. “Vaccination targets are the critical milestones, not the estimated dates – cricket matches can’t start until we hit 80 percent double dose vaccination.” Now each individual association is expected to make its own assessments on the season start date, but Star News understands that the West Gippsland Cricket Association plans to start on Saturday, November 6 instead, and return to two-day after Christmas. cricket. The Dandenong District Cricket Association has not made any official announcements yet, the Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association is preparing for the start of November 13, while the Premier Cricket competition is more likely to start next week to kick off a longer block of pre – season training.

